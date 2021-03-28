fbpx
Home Health & Environment A Healthy Life is a Wealthy Life
A Healthy Life is a Wealthy Life
Health & Environment
0

A Healthy Life is a Wealthy Life

378
0
Healthy Recipes
now viewing

A Healthy Life is a Wealthy Life

Library of Congress
now playing

US Library of Congress, Treasures 'The Harder They Come' Soundtrack

Advance rights YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Despite Challenges, Jamaica Will Continue to Advance Rights Of Citizens

Wisynco YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

‘Valuing Water’ Theme Underscored by Wata® For World Water Day 2021

Aloe Vera
now playing

Aloe Vera: Undercover Superheroes 2

RUBIS YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Bellevue Gets Help from Rubis to Fight Covid-19

Abishai YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

A Riveting Discussion of Our Powerful Culture

Olive Senior YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Olive Senior is Jamaica’s 2021-2024 Poet Laureate

Encouraging Words – YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Encouragement Sweetens Labour: A Powerful Word From Dad

Garvey
now playing

Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard

Kimani Gibbons YouTube Thumbnai
now playing

Kimani Gibbons Shapes Lives With Aptitude Football Academy in Central Village

The past year has been a stark reminder of the importance of leading healthy lives.

The global focus has been unprecedented in responding to the ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic on so many levels. I can think of so many lessons that I have learned in this time on a personal and professional level. Today, I’m reflecting on how much healthier I am in terms of the importance I now place on self-care and how grateful I am to be alive and well. I’m so much more appreciative of the smaller and simpler things in life. These are, in fact, the big things, and I’ve realised. When all is said and done, my health is my wealth. Being healthy is a foundation on which I build my destiny.

We have all seen the health promotion campaigns to stay well and care for ourselves and the most vulnerable in society. Now is a time to step up our healthy life choices, including our diet, our activity levels and supplement with natural herbs and nutrients as needed. The surreal time we are in, of staying in, isolating and social distancing when out and about, could be a massive opportunity for us to embed a healthier lifestyle. Think about it, have you ever been more aware of your hygiene needs than you are now? I suspect not. I certainly won’t stop cleaning and being especially mindful of my hand hygiene, even after the declaration of the end of the pandemic. Who knows when that would be anyway? There is now a 3rd wave in Europe, and there are variants in several regions. We will have to learn to live with COVID, many say, for a few years. Some others go as far as to say we will have to live with it forever to some extent. We will have to wait and see. Still, we live by faith and know that nothing could last forever, so stay positive and strong.

Make Healthy Choices

healthy
Photo by Josh Millgate on Unsplash

With this in mind, a word to the wise is that your health is your wealth. What good would all the money in the world be if you are not around to enjoy it? Protect your mental energy and stay informed without obsessing about it. Mental health is as important as physical health so seek help if you need it. When we don’t feel mentally well, mental health disclosure or speaking up is encouraged, supported, and facilitated.

Another way to stay healthy is to ensure we get enough rest. Anxiety levels will vary depending on your circumstances; however, it is worth remembering that sleep is rejuvenating and healing to our bodies. Rest, relaxation and recovery are essential in these times. In promoting healthy sleeping habits, specialists recommend that we set bedtime and unwind by reducing our screen time. A short nap in the daytime, if you’re lucky enough, also helps your body repair. Don’t sleep too long in the day as it could easily upset your night-time routine. With a magnified focus on health, I’ve managed to reduce my medication. I have also switched to more natural remedies for a chronic condition. Consequently, I feel so much healthier as a result. It may not be possible for everyone to do this. However, I would love to hear what you are doing, or have done recently, to remain healthy in these times. Please drop a comment below and share your tips to help others who may need them. Please share this article with family and friends to encourage them to remember that their health is their wealth.

(378)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Jamaican All-Spice: Natural Antibiotic Wonder
  2. Sleep Deprivation
  3. New health systems strengthening programme for Jamaica
  4. Aloe Vera: Undercover Superheroes 2
tags:
Nichole McIntosh Nichole McIntosh FRSA, MSc, MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip (HE) Nursing, Dip (BA - Marketing), BTEC Nat Dip (Travel and Tourism), RN. Nichole is a senior nurse, blogger, podcaster, motivational speaker and poet with extensive experience in a range of acute healthcare NHS settings and in clinical quality. She practises the healing arts of poetry.
Related Posts
IMG_7660

Healthy Pelvis Conference

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 0
TEA

Jamaican Bush Teas: Undercover Superheroes

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 2
sleep deprivation 1

Sleep Deprivation

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 0

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers