‘Valuing Water’ Theme Underscored by Wata® For World Water Day 2021

‘Valuing Water’, the theme for World Water Day 2021, was the underlying message of Wisynco Group Limited’s purified water brand, WATA®, to young Jamaicans on March 22nd. The message was imparted to wards of the state during three donations amassing 180 cases of 330ml and 60 cases of 5L WATA® to Jamaica National Children’s Home, Maxfield Park Children’s Home and Wortley Home for Girls.

House Mother at the Wortley Home for Girls, Delores Bailey (l) and Marketing Coordinator at Wisynco, Tiffany Simmonds commemorate World Water Day 2021 following the donation to the child care facility located on Constant Spring Road in Kingston.

In recognizing the mounting global water crisis, Marketing Coordinator at Wisynco, Tiffany Simmonds, shared that “We are trying to encourage all Jamaicans, particularly our young people, to value water and not to be wasteful. The younger generation will be even more affected by the increasing water crisis, so it is crucial that we communicate to our young people the importance of valuing water and consuming only water that is safe for drinking.”

She went on to make reference to the ongoing pandemic “…especially at a time when sanitation is of utmost importance,” adding that “Water is essential, but it is becoming a scarce commodity because of growing populations, increased demands, and the impacts of climate change, but we can begin to sustain it by first appreciating its value.”

Marketing Coordinator at Wisynco, Tiffany Simmonds (l) and Stores Manager at Maxfield Park Children’s Home, Jeniffer Barnett were in a jubilant mood.

House Mother at the Wortley Home for Girls, Delores Bailey, expressed that “We are grateful to Wisynco for this donation of WATA®. Right now, the time is hot, and we have water lock-offs, so this water here will come in very handy and keep us hydrated right up to the summer.”

The donations made to the child care facilities were part of Wisynco’s efforts to assist and influence Jamaicans in a safe and controlled environment. “Typically, we make product donations in public spaces to benefit entire communities; but in this instance, we thought it best to provide support and deliver this positive theme for World Water Day 2021 in a controlled manner where COVD-19 protocols could be properly observed.”

