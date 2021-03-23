fbpx
Aloe Vera: Undercover Superheroes 2
Aloe Vera: Undercover Superheroes 2

Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera: Undercover Superheroes 2

Does anyone know why the Jamaican name for Aloe Vera is ‘Single Bible’ or ‘Sinkle Bible’? Our language is a beautiful combination of other languages, including languages from Africa, Spanish and English. But where oh where does ‘Sinkle Bible’ come from?

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a succulent that comes from the plant species of the genus Aloe. You can get aloe by simply breaking the leaves from the plant. However, it is also available commercially in juices, gels, creams, and lotions. It is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter skincare products. This plant has been used to treat a variety of ailments long before Whoppy killed Phillop. Ask any Jamaican, and they’ll tell you that it is good for nearly every complaint you can imagine.

Benefits

This magic plant is a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins, which provides many benefits to the body. In this article, we’ll look at five:

  1. Skincare – The plant’s gel can keep your skin clear and hydrated. It is a common household remedy for minor cuts and burns, as well as sunburns. Aloe contains active compounds that may reduce pain and inflammation and treat psoriasis, acne and other skin conditions.
  2. Constipation – Aloe vera is a natural laxative. Incorporating its juice into your daily routine eases constipation. 
  3. Nutritious boost – Aloe contains important vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B, C, E, and folic acid. The plant is very water-dense, so it’s an ideal way to prevent or treat dehydration.
  4. Heartburn relief – The compounds present in aloe juice help control stomach acid secretion, which relieves heartburn.
  5. Dental Health – the antioxidant-rich plant has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which help relieve gum inflammation.

In what other ways do you use ‘Sinkle Bible’? Let us know in the comments. “Come share, celebrate, boast and debate our Jamaican culture with us.”

DISCLAIMER:

Do not self-treat serious conditions wit aloe vera. Find out from a doctor if it counters your medication. It would be best if you did not use it in place of any prescribed medication without your doctor’s approval.

Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. Everything that I am and everything that I do should reflect the glory of God.
