fbpx
Home Mobile Reasonings Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard
Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard
Mobile Reasonings
0

Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard

133
0
Garvey
now viewing

Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard

Kimani Gibbons YouTube Thumbnai
now playing

Kimani Gibbons Shapes Lives With Aptitude Football Academy in Central Village

Aunt V Monument
now playing

Monument of Super Centenarian 'Aunt V' To Be Erected

FUNERAL
now playing

Funeral: Traditions and Rituals, Jamaican Style

Reggae Month Tech YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Virtual Reggae Month Brand 'Tech It to Dem'

Dwyane Extol YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Dwayne Extol, Constant Supplier of Empowering Words

JOA YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Record Numbers For JOA's Call For Hi-Level Coaches' Course

Friend
now playing

Faithful Are The Wounds Of A Friend

Dominic Darby How to Fall YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Dominic Darby the Exceptional Coder

TEA
now playing

Jamaican Bush Teas: Undercover Superheroes

GRN
now playing

Global Reggae Nights Left Audiences In A Trance Of Love

A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. – Marcus Garvey. Marcus Mosiah Garvey’s teachings have stood the test of time and have impacted many individuals, including me. I have heard many testimonies of this impact throughout my life. I had experienced a shift in myself when I started reading and delving into the life this great man lived. However, it wasn’t until recently that I met a youngster who had a deep interest in our first hero.

If you ask the average teenager or child about Marcus Garvey, their knowledge will be limited. Most likely, they would be able to tell you that he was our first National Hero. Some would mention his birthplace, and maybe they will tell you about the Black Star Line. What if I told you that there is a 9-year-old living in Jamaica with extensive knowledge of Garvey? Would you believe me if I told you that he could quote him and has co-authored a book about him? You may find it hard to believe; in fact, I did too until I met him and his family recently.

Meet the Garvey Family

Annu Stewart and his family have been making big waves in their parish Trelawny. They are a family of confident, hard workers and truth-seekers. They believe in self-reliance, excellence, unity and most importantly, they believe in and champion our race – the black race. The pillars of this family rest upon the teachings of Garvey and other great black men. Both Miss Bev and I-Maa-Ra have sacrificed and dedicated their lives for the betterment of their children. Sounds too good to be true? Watch the Mobile Reasoning below to learn more about this amazing family.

Do you know of an influential person in our Jamaican community, including the diaspora, who is making a significant impact? We would love to feature them and tell their story. Feel free to send their information to us at social@goodnewsjamaica.com.

Come share, celebrate, boast and debate our Jamaican culture with us.

(133)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Marcia Moriah Skervin – The Survivor
  2. Simone Brown – The 876’s #1 Volunteer Promoter
  3. Shawnna Smith – The Visionary
  4. Mobile Reasoning | Gabrielle Blackwood – The Great Unlimited
tags:
Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. Everything that I am and everything that I do should reflect the glory of God.

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers