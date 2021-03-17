Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard

A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. – Marcus Garvey. Marcus Mosiah Garvey’s teachings have stood the test of time and have impacted many individuals, including me. I have heard many testimonies of this impact throughout my life. I had experienced a shift in myself when I started reading and delving into the life this great man lived. However, it wasn’t until recently that I met a youngster who had a deep interest in our first hero.

If you ask the average teenager or child about Marcus Garvey, their knowledge will be limited. Most likely, they would be able to tell you that he was our first National Hero. Some would mention his birthplace, and maybe they will tell you about the Black Star Line. What if I told you that there is a 9-year-old living in Jamaica with extensive knowledge of Garvey? Would you believe me if I told you that he could quote him and has co-authored a book about him? You may find it hard to believe; in fact, I did too until I met him and his family recently.

Meet the Garvey Family

Annu Stewart and his family have been making big waves in their parish Trelawny. They are a family of confident, hard workers and truth-seekers. They believe in self-reliance, excellence, unity and most importantly, they believe in and champion our race – the black race. The pillars of this family rest upon the teachings of Garvey and other great black men. Both Miss Bev and I-Maa-Ra have sacrificed and dedicated their lives for the betterment of their children. Sounds too good to be true? Watch the Mobile Reasoning below to learn more about this amazing family.

Do you know of an influential person in our Jamaican community, including the diaspora, who is making a significant impact? We would love to feature them and tell their story. Feel free to send their information to us at social@goodnewsjamaica.com.

