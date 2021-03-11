Virtual Reggae Month Brand ‘Tech It to Dem’

The author is unknown; however, literature states that “If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it”. One possible interpretation of this statement is that a busy person possesses superior skills, a history of accomplishments and is, therefore, best suited to a specific task. Reggae Month 2021 is now behind us; however, the flames of its brilliant and virtual execution live on.

Unreservedly, we can all agree that this year’s virtual blast of Reggae Month celebratory events knocked the COVID-19 struck world clear out of the water. The organisers of Reggae Month 2021 outdid themselves by delivering a series of superior virtual events, as Jamaica celebrated with the world that the Reggae brand lives on.

Reggae Month is the ‘Cure’

Since its inception in 2008, the annual Reggae Month celebrations have pulled thousands of visitors to the island each year. However, the world experienced creativity at its best. The Reggae Music brand was transported to the world virtually and is a perfect way to soothe the hurt brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fittingly, Bob Marley song reassures us, “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain“.

Tessanne Chin Performing at Global Reggae Night

World of Celebration

The organizers held virtual celebrations in honour of legendary Robert Nesta Marly and Dennis Brown’s birthday. Kingston Creatives joined in the music celebration by carrying their audience on a live virtual artwalk experience called Sounds of the City.

All aspects of the Jamaican culture were celebrated throughout the illustrious month. We shared our films, poetry, thoughts, ideas with the world. There were weekly juggernaut sessions held at the Reggae Month University. Every day the internet was alive with Reggae Month happenings.

Correspondingly, you really should not have missed the Trench Town virtual show experience. The show, streamed live from Culture Yard, featured Ziggy, Stephen and Julian Marley. Other notable Reggae torch bearers featured on that show included Sean Paul, Ken Boothe, Leroy Sibbles, Wailing Souls, Koffee, Dub Twins Sly & Robbie, and many others.

Buju Banton and Beres Hammond during Love from A Distance Concert

Arguably, perhaps the topping off of the celebratory events was streamed on the last day of the month-long activities. If you “remember the songs that used to make you Rock Away”, you did not want to miss Reggae Music crooner Beres Hammond. The general of Harmony House teamed with VP Records for the ultimate virtual concert experience. The show, dubbed Love From a Distance, reported over 105,000 viewers watching live on VP Records YouTube channel. At the time of writing this article, the number has grown to over 789,000 viewers. When we thought it might not get better, out came Buju performing some chart-topping collaborative hits with Beres. Sister Marcia and Popcaan also graced the stage with the music general, and they sealed it.

Reggae Month Impact

Below are some rough and incomplete statistics which show just how impactful this year’s Reggae Month really was.

PBCJ added over 140,000 views to their YouTube Channel during the month. They also had over 176,00 views on their Facebook page.

views to their YouTube Channel during the month. They also had over views on their Facebook page. The JCDC added over 15,000 views to their YouTube Channel during the month. They also gained over 477,000 views on their Facebook page.

views to their YouTube Channel during the month. They also gained over views on their Facebook page. For VP Records’ broadcast of the “Love From A Distance” concert, which featured Beres Hammond, they have reached over 1 Million views.

views. On Beres Hammond’s Facebook page, the promotional videos for his concert gained over 290,500 views.

Brand Jamaica and her Reggae Music did indeed ‘tech it to dem’. Mission accomplished, team Jamaica.

