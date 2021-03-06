Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but the kisses of an enemy are lavish and deceitful. (Proverbs 27:6)

So many times, we have to express our honest opinions to persons. But it’s much harder to say to friends or family because we dont want to hurt their feelings. Really? It’s the opposite…friends should be the first to speak to each other in love so they can correct an error before the whole world sees it.

How many times have we avoided making a wrong decision in our lives because of a friend’s warning? We appreciate their honesty.

We must be in the position to share and also to hear. Sometimes our friends remain quiet because we are not open to hearing the truth. We allow our personalities to get in the way of our friends being open with us.

It’s never easy on either end, but faithful are the wounds of a friend. If we can’t say it, then write it. If you need to argue, then argue and makeup. Sometimes our opinions can even be a misunderstanding.

A Friend In Love

Be a compadre end and share in love. If we continue in secret, we will foster a relationship that can place us in a position to be as dangerous as an enemy. Whether it’s bad breath, foul body odour, the wrong relationship, negative tongue, signs of an abusive relationship, inappropriate clothing, offensive conversation, or anything, deal with it in love. I, too, have to practise what I preach. I am not saying go to everyone now and lay it all out. You know who your friends are and also who have you in that special place we call Friend. I, for one, have a history to tell it as it is to my friends. My children are not saved, and I expect them to be tuff enough to deal with the truth. I speak in love but trust me; it sometimes still is uncomfortable. But I sleep better knowing I expressed myself with those I care about. Likewise, I expect them to do the same, and if they don’t want to, the disappointment I feel causes me to question our friendship.

It is true……Faithful are the wounds of a friend.

