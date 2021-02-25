Incubator Donated by JSE to Help with Neonate Care at VJH

The Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) ability to care for neonates has been boosted again with the donation of an infant Incubator with a touch screen from the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). The equipment is valued at over $2.5 million was raised from the Welcome to Kingston 5K/Run/Walk event hosted through the Golden Jubilee celebration of JSE.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday, February 23, 2021, Mrs Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director, JSE, said that the hospital was selected by the JSE, where they would give back for their 50th anniversary. She added that the management of JSE saw the need of the Unit, and they hope that the equipment donated will have a tremendous impact on the hospital staff and the patients in need.

Dr Yanique Brown, consultant and head of the Neonatal Care Unit, VJH, said that the life-saving Incubator will save more new-born babies and keep them warm at the ideal temperature. She also expressed thanks to the JSE for donating the equipment to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The Management of SERHA welcomes more donations of equipment and medical supplies like these to any of its institutions from other private companies, stakeholders, international bodies and organizations to enhance its services.

