PNP Congratulates PNP of Turks and Caicos on Stunning Victory
PNP Congratulates PNP of Turks and Caicos on Stunning Victory

PNP Congratulates PNP of Turks and Caicos on Stunning Victory

Kingston, Jamaica:- President of the People’s National Party, Mark Golding, has offered congratulations to the Progressive National Party (PNP) in the Turks and Caicos Islands, on its stunning landslide victory against the governing People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).  The Progressive National Party won fourteen of the fifteen seats contested, including the seat held by outgoing Premier, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson of the PDM.  The PNP won nine of ten electoral districts and all five of the seats At Large.

President Golding offered well wishes directly to Premier-designate Mr Charles Washington Misick, last evening, and also extended his congratulations to the entire Turks and Caicos electoral system, on the conclusion of what the CARICOM Observer Mission has declared, ‘a free, fair and peaceful elections’.

Mr Golding welcomes the incumbency of the Turks and Caicos PNP and looks forward to opportunities to caucus and pursue options that are important to the emerging economies. He said, “There is a job of work for the Progressive National Party, and thankfully they have received a clear mandate from their people. Now that the elections are behind them the more substantial job of governing begins. Once again, congratulations to the PNP and to its Premier-elect, Charles Washington Misick.”

