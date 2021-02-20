BOOM Energy Drink Supports Food For the Poor

BOOM Energy Drink, through its USD$36,000 sponsorship of Food For The Poor’s (FFP) ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ initiative, is encouraging Jamaicans, young and old, to comply with COVID-19 safety measures. The beverage brand, now in its 10th year, is spreading the precautionary message across the island by aiding the construction of 10 houses as a means of promoting the importance of staying home during the current health crisis – as one method of reducing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Members of the Greendale United Church Youth Fellowship assisted in the construction efforts for BOOM Energy Drink sponsored home built for Afara Pink and her family on February 9 in Free Hill, St Mary.

Each of the homes is equipped with plumbing, sanitary conveniences and water storage tanks to facilitate sustainable hygiene and sanitation practices for the structures’ beneficiaries. The partnership between BOOM and Food For The Poor is being supported by social influencers, entertainers and community stakeholders who turn out, in observance of Government-mandated COVID-19 protocols, to assist with the construction of each house. On February 9, members of the Greendale United Church Youth Fellowship helped 24-year-old beneficiary Afara Pink.

Wisynco Marketing Assistant, Crystal Young (foreground) exerts her spirit of volunteerism during a house construction in Free Hill, St Mary for 24-year-old Afara Pink,

Pink, shared that “Most people told me I would be too young to get a house, but I pushed. I got land to lease, and I applied [to Food For The Poor], then I got the call that I was accepted.” She added, “I’d like to thank BOOM, Food For The Poor and the Greendale United Church for helping my family and me to get a place to call home. I really appreciate it, and I am very excited about moving in.”

Whilst acknowledging the vast needs of the vulnerable, Food For The Poor’s Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose commented that the charitable organisation does not limit the selection of beneficiaries to one specific group.

Children and Youth Ministry Leader of Greendale United Church in Spanish Town, Jacinth Bennett (background) and 19-year-old Ajara Pink (foreground) play their part during the Food For The Poor ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ house construction

“The support that we grant to our beneficiaries is varied and not limited to just the elderly. Our assistance is provided once need is established, and all the relevant application documents are provided by the recipient. We were deeply touched by Afara’s story and are pleased to have assisted her and her family,” explained Mrs Burrell-Rose.

Wisynco’s BOOM Brand Manager, Keteisha McHugh, affirmed that “We are delighted that a diversified set of Jamaicans will benefit from this initiative because COVID-19 is affecting everyone. As a brand, we are playing our part in encouraging Jamaicans also to play their part and act responsibly during this time – so that as a nation we will overcome this crisis faster and with as little mortality as possible.”

Pink’s home, located in Free Hill, St Mary, follows the erection of a home for a 69-year-old debilitated retired postal worker, Joan Willie, in Braeton Meadows, St Catherine, on December 18, 2020. The remaining eight BOOM sponsored homes are scheduled to be erected between February and July 2021.

With a 2021 goal of 30 ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ houses for Jamaicans in need of assistance with access to land, Food For The Poor is continuing its mission with the help of Wisynco, members of the Jamaican Diaspora and other local corporate partners.

