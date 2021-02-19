1st Annual South Florida Reggae Strong Celebration 2021

In conjunction with International Celebration of Reggae Music (ICOR) Music Festival and Reggae Global Entertainment, the Consulate General of Jamaica will host the first annual REGGAE STRONG CELEBRATION in South Florida in celebration of Reggae Month (February). The virtual event occurs on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm, showcasing a line-up of outstanding performances by top reggae performers.

Reggae Strong Celebration presents a diverse array of artists from South Florida, which has emerged as a musical hotspot in the United States. The free event, which starts at 5 pm, is a conglomeration of the music genre styles. Some of the popular acts confirmed to perform are Pluto Shervington, Ed Robinson, Wayne Armond of Chalice Band, Visions Band, Roze Hytz, the Tennors, Sons of Mystro, international musical performer Michael Harris, and tenor, Steve Higgins to name a few.

Consul General Oliver Mair will award three South Florida stalwarts of music and performing arts to recognise their outstanding contribution to the industry. They are Pluto Shervington, Paul Douglas and Desmond ‘Desi’ Gaynor. He expressed that we were proud to share the Reggae Strong Celebration to Jamaica’s annual Reggae Month calendar, as it highlights the strength of the music in the Diaspora. “Reggae is strong; our culture is strong as reggae is part of or healing that keeps us strong during these tough times”, he added.

Reggae Strong Mission

CaribShopper, CEO, Kadion Preston meeting with Consul General Oliver Mair

As part of the mission of the Reggae, Strong Celebration is support for the reggae music fraternity. In this regard, a scholarship will be established at The Reggae Studies Unit (RSU) of the Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. This Unit was created based on recognition of the influence of reggae music on Jamaican and world cultures. The scholarship is supported by Louise Bennett Coverley (LBC) Heritage Council, here in South Florida.

Sponsors to the Reggae Strong Celebration so far include the CaribShopper, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Donna’s Caribbean Restaurants, Grace Kennedy Money Services/Western Union (GKMS/WU), Law Office of Dahlia Walker Huntington, Ray Forest Insurance, Jerome Schechter, P.A., and DMR Media.

