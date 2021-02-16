fbpx
Home Just A Thought Just A Thought: Her Black Skin is Part of Her Extreme Beauty
Just A Thought: Her Black Skin is Part of Her Extreme Beauty
Just A Thought
1

Just A Thought: Her Black Skin is Part of Her Extreme Beauty

459
1
Sarahs Beauty YouTube Thumbnail
now viewing

Just A Thought: Her Black Skin is Part of Her Extreme Beauty

Fraser-Pryce
now playing

Fraser-Pryce's Heartfelt 'Plee' To Be Set Free

MOBILE REASONING
now playing

Dr Damian Ffriend: An Extraordinary Serviceman

Kapo Youtube Thumbnail (Small)
now playing

Cultural Icon 'Kapo' Honoured With Extravagant Floral Tributes

Eauality YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality

Creng Creng YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Jamaican Proverbs ... Guiding, Chiding and Chock Full of Wisdom

Blue and White Calm Education YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Price Calls For More Education, Legislation Re: Internet

KC Principal ouTube Thumbnail Set
now playing

KC PRINCIPAL ADDS RUBiS SERVICE STATION DEALER TO LIST

Purple and White Colorful Gradient YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Be Responsible Online Say Social Media Influencers

Charcoal and Greyscale Artists and Illustrators Collection YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just a Thought: My Amazing Mother Tongue

No Eight Rivers YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: No Eight Rivers In Ocho Rios

Years ago, my daughter came home from school and said a few girls in her class teased her and said that she is black. This happened a couple of times, and it made her suddenly start feeling bad about herself as if her black skin made her ugly.

I told her she is beautiful, but she thought all mothers would say that to their child, so she didn’t accept my compliments as unbiased.  I told her nothing ugly could come from me.

Then I asked her a few questions:

1.  Are you black? She said yes

2.  Do you think you are beautiful? she said yes

3. I asked her what about her personality, her moral standard how she feels about others. Afterall colour is skin deep, but true beauty is far more than that.

Marcus Garvey said, “A people without the knowledge of their past, history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”

So I told her about all the black women who made history.  I told her about all the things that black people invented.  She was reminded that her skin colour does not dictate who she is or who she becomes and that she should never allow what others think of her to matter.

black
Photo by Alesia Kazantceva on Unsplash

My Black Princess

I told her who she was…. My Black Wise Princess Sarah. 

I told her there would be people who love you, people who hate you, people who judge you, people who while trying to find value in themselves will devalue you. 

The negative effect of teasing you will never stop unless you accept who you are, love and accept yourself.  I too started referring to her as black while complimenting her.

The irony too is the girls that were teasing her were black skin also.  Well in no time the complaints stopped coming home.  The teasing stopped again because they realized her pride in herself.   I won’t go too much in her life but to share a few milestones… She later had a small group of friends who called themselves ‘Black Girls Rocked’. They focused on their schoolwork and set high goals.  She graduated from her school as the top girl achieving the highest score in her exams.  She was awarded a scholarship and was placed in one of the top high schools in Jamaica.  And that is just the tip of the iceberg for my black skin wise princess Sarah. 

What if I had sympathized and kept a pity party? What would be the outcome?  Maybe she would be trying to get acceptance some other way.  Yes, there will be more conversations to come about different topics. So, whatever I am not ready for, the Lord Himself will help me because we must consult with the Gift Giver about our gifts as parents. 

I love my duty of training my daughter as a strong, confident, focused, virtuous woman—a Vessel of Honour.

(459)

Related posts:

  1. Organic Skin Care With Eleanor Terrelonge
  2. Just A Thought: Pause & Reset
  3. Just A Thought | Acceptance
  4. Just A Thought | Identity
tags:
Tamara Morgan

Comment(1)

  1. A great read. Wise parental counsel. Congratulations black, beautiful, wise princess Sarah. Continue to soar. You are God’s gift. He only gives the best!

    Continue to share these inspiring stories.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers