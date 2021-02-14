fbpx
Home General News Cultural Icon ‘Kapo’ Honoured With Extravagant Floral Tributes
Cultural Icon ‘Kapo’ Honoured With Extravagant Floral Tributes
General News
0

Cultural Icon ‘Kapo’ Honoured With Extravagant Floral Tributes

43
0
Kapo Youtube Thumbnail (Small)
now viewing

Cultural Icon ‘Kapo’ Honoured With Extravagant Floral Tributes

Eauality YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality

Creng Creng YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Jamaican Proverbs ... Guiding, Chiding and Chock Full of Wisdom

Blue and White Calm Education YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Price Calls For More Education, Legislation Re: Internet

KC Principal ouTube Thumbnail Set
now playing

KC PRINCIPAL ADDS RUBiS SERVICE STATION DEALER TO LIST

Purple and White Colorful Gradient YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Be Responsible Online Say Social Media Influencers

Charcoal and Greyscale Artists and Illustrators Collection YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just a Thought: My Amazing Mother Tongue

No Eight Rivers YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: No Eight Rivers In Ocho Rios

Sports without Spectators YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Grange Announces Arrangements For Sports Without Spectators

Cancer
now playing

New Breast Health & Oncology Care Centre Opens at Andrews Memorial Hospital

Emancipation Square
now playing

Emancipation Square: The Heart of the Nation's History

Gone but certainly not forgotten. The tributes told the story as renowned Jamaican artist and spiritual leader, Mallica ‘Kapo’ Reynolds, OD, was honoured on the 110th anniversary of his birth in a floral ceremony at National Heroes’ Park in Kingston.

Fittingly, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, led the celebrations in an environment tempered by measures to curb effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

kapo

Still, it was a case of ‘respect due’, as lead officials from the Culture Ministry and its extended body, JCDC, rolled out with the troops on an evening when shortened curfew hours threatened to slow down or bring proceedings to a halt, with many uncertainties. Fortunately, the spirits lined up on the night and protected the event from breaking any laws.

A member of the ‘Intuitives’ artistic movement, Kapo holds many accolades and is considered one of the greatest Jamaican artists of his time. His work is highly praised, and he was most influential throughout the 1970s. His influence continued long beyond his death in 1989.

kapo

We are grateful that Kapo’s work has inspired subsequent generations to continue revival worship,” said Mrs Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, Acting Executive Director of JCDC, as she delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Minister Olivia Grange.

She added: “It is important that in today’s Jamaica, where there are so many external influences competing for the attention of the youthful mind, that Revivalism and its deep African retentions still have relevance in society.”

Kapo’s awards include a gold medal from none other than the inspirational Ethiopian ruler, Emperor Haile Selassie, during his visit to Jamaica in 1966; a gold and a silver Musgrave Medal from the Institute of Jamaica and the Norman Manley Award for Excellence in the Fine Arts.

(43)

Related posts:

  1. Jimmy Cliff Boulevard will inspire generations of cultural practitioners
  2. Jamaica Defense Force Gender Focal Point Workshop and Training Session
  3. An Icon Awarded
  4. Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality
tags:
Audley Boyd

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers