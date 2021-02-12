fbpx
Home Press Release Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality
Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality
Press Release
0

Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality

15
0
Eauality YouTube Thumbnail
now viewing

Let’s Remove Obstacles to Women’s Economic Equality

Creng Creng YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Jamaican Proverbs ... Guiding, Chiding and Chock Full of Wisdom

KC Principal ouTube Thumbnail Set
now playing

KC PRINCIPAL ADDS RUBiS SERVICE STATION DEALER TO LIST

Charcoal and Greyscale Artists and Illustrators Collection YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just a Thought: My Amazing Mother Tongue

No Eight Rivers YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: No Eight Rivers In Ocho Rios

Sports without Spectators YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Grange Announces Arrangements For Sports Without Spectators

Cancer
now playing

New Breast Health & Oncology Care Centre Opens at Andrews Memorial Hospital

Emancipation Square
now playing

Emancipation Square: The Heart of the Nation's History

30 Mil to Boys Town YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Over J$30Million to Empower Boys' Town Community

History
now playing

Connected to Our Past: Facing Our Strong History and Ourselves

Reggae Month 2021 YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Its Reggae Month, “Come Ketch Di Riddim”

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has said that the contribution of women is vital to achieving sustainable development, peaceful and secure communities and poverty eradication.

The Minister declared that there is an “overwhelming body of evidence showing the undeniable connection between women’s economic participation and prosperity.”

Minister Grange made the comments in her address at the Second Women of the Diaspora Summit on Thursday (yesterday).

The online Summit focused on economic equity for women and girls.
According to Minister Grange, “The entire society benefits when women can
completely access their rights; have equal access to and control over productive resources, including land, labour and capital; and are able to shape digital, financial and property products, services and policies.”
The Minister reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to continue to “remove obstacles that prevent women from contributing to economic activity, especially as we begin the process of building back stronger from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.”

Equality
Minister Grange

Minister Grange said that the Government continues to “invest in education and training and providing grants and other types of funding to put women on the path to economic independence.”

The Gender Minister also spoke of efforts to: eliminate violence against women through the National Strategic Action Plan; provide greater protection for especially vulnerable women through the amendment of legislation; and ensure that women play a greater role in decision-making in keeping with National Policy for Gender Equality which requires a minimum of 30 per cent of either gender represented on Government of Jamaica boards of management.

The Second Women of the Diaspora Summit was organised by the African
Renaissance and Diaspora Network, the Republic of Costa Rica, the United
Nations Population Fund and UN Women.

(15)

Related posts:

  1. Eliminate Violence Against Women and Children
  2. Foreign Ministry & JAMPRO Sign Economic Diplomacy MoU
  3. M’Power Women’s Group: Uplifting Women Through Work and Education
  4. Jamaica’s Dr David Walcott appointed to World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council
tags:
Press Release
Related Posts
Heroes

National Heroes’ Day

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 1

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers