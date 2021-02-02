fbpx
Home General News Over J$30Million to Empower Boys’ Town Community
Over J$30Million to Empower Boys’ Town Community
General News
1

Over J$30Million to Empower Boys’ Town Community

238
1
30 Mil to Boys Town YouTube Thumbnail
now viewing

Over J$30Million to Empower Boys’ Town Community

Cancer
now playing

New Breast Health & Oncology Care Centre Opens at Andrews Memorial Hospital

Emancipation Square
now playing

Emancipation Square: The Heart of the Nation's History

History
now playing

Connected to Our Past: Facing Our Strong History and Ourselves

Reggae Month 2021 YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Its Reggae Month, “Come Ketch Di Riddim”

Foreign Ministry and JAMPRO YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Foreign Ministry & JAMPRO Sign Economic Diplomacy MoU

BASIL DAWKINS
now playing

Basil Dawkins: The Lauded Playwright

Football
now playing

The Binding Factor of Football

Stony Gut
now playing

The Story Behind Stony Gut

Laptop Initiative YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Jamaica Consulate, New York Secures Over J$21Mil for Laptop Initiative

The importance of why
now playing

Just A Thought: The Importance of 'WHY'

The Rotary Club of St. Andrew has launched two major projects for the 2020-2021 Rotary year the first being the rehabilitation of the Boys’ Town Multi-Purpose Building, which will be used as a training facility, after school programme for the children in the community to access wifi, and house classrooms. A new rest room will also be constructed on this building. The execution of this project is estimated to cost of J$5m.  

The second major project is installing a solar water pump, solar panel, water tanks, testing equipment and piping for the Boys’ Town Well Water Rehabilitation Project. This execution will also include a Training Programme with participants from the Boys’ Town community.  In addition to providing irrigation water for the Boys’ Town playing fields and complex, it will provide potable water to over 3000 residents of the surrounding communities.

Boys Town
Mark Golding – Peoples National Party President, Trevor Spence – CEO of Boys Town, and Marie Powell – Assistant Governor of the Rotary District 7020

Leader of the opposition, Mark Golding shared the following on his social media page. “I spent the morning in my constituency with the Rotary Club of St. Andrew to break ground for a multi-million-dollar Multi-Purpose Building Refurbishment and Well Water Rehabilitation Project in Boys’ Town.” He went on to state; [I am] thankful for the partners on this project: The Rotary Club of University District of Seattle (International Partner) and supported by the CHASE Fund, the Cecil Boswell Facey Foundation (CBFF) and The Bob Marley Foundation.”

The Rotary Foundation awarded the primary funding for the Water Well Project as a Global Grant of US$123,500.00. The total cost for the Water Well Project is estimated to be US$180,000.00.

The mission of The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International is to enable Rotarians to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.

Since it was founded more than 100 years ago, the Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects.

(238)

Related posts:

  1. CBFF extends support to Boys’ Town community during COVID-19 crisis
  2. SYMPTAI T20 Competition at Boys’ Town Now Seven Years
  3. Straight Talk: Boys Town Primary School
  4. Farm Helps Mustard Seed Community to Be Self-Sufficient
tags:
Charles Hyatt Being positive is a lifestyle, and I live everyday loving the fact that I'm living every day. Each time I help someone smile, it reiterates the power of Good. So, I think, talk, eat, drink, Good News.

Comment(1)

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers