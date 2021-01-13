fbpx
Mobile Reasoning: Abigail Kelly – the Extraordinary Soprano

2021 is off to a flying start. We hosted a “Mobile Reasoning” with Miss Abigail Kelly. That is to say; highly acclaimed opera singer (soprano), voice teacher, vocal coach and actress.

Pure inspiration will become your reality after hearing what this distinguished Jamaican parentage daughter has to say. You will find your passion, believe in yourselves and work hard to achieve your goals. That’s right, Abigail is one of our very own. This pioneering, stimulating and wonderful young lady continues to make an indelible mark in the operatic world.

Soprano

Abigail was born, raised and lives in Birmingham, England to Jamaican parents. She is immensely proud of her Jamaican heritage. She remembers visiting Jamaica and performing at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA).

Abigail is a powerful advocate for increasing diversity in the creative arts and opera in particular. With this in mind, she shares that she received a scholarship to attend her local college to study music. Fondly, Abigail recalls a black tutor on the interview panel. By the same token, her belief in her chance equality soared. She believes that representation matters and that young people need to see people who look and sound like them. Seeing these people excelling in their endeavour gives them hope and fuel for success. Role models make all the difference between someone pursuing their dreams or not believing it is even possible.

Enjoy the interview with an amazing Soprano

This powerful soprano encourages young people to use improved technologies to seek advice, support, and mentorship from professionals. In like manner, she advises young people to email accomplished performers to get some guidance and advice.

When asked what she would tell her younger self, her reply was perfect. Make sure to watch the reasoning to get the answer. Obviously, this advice makes all the difference when the going gets tough, and it will get tough.

soprano

Learn more about Abigail by visiting The London Symphony Orchestra’s YouTube channel. Also, you should also search for her numerous performances.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Abigail has continued to support young children’s health and well-being. As a result, these children enjoy attending her virtual vocal training classes. We are all living in unprecedented times. Social isolation, lockdowns and virtual learning, Abigail’s passion, commitment, and dedication into admirable and inspirational action. Subsequently, She passes on the knowledge, skills, and experience to the next generation of performers, a beautiful legacy.

Abigail says that she would have previously balanced being a world travelling performer before the pandemic with her teaching commitments. Consequently, Abigail’s travelling has paused while the world resets. Now, she enjoys the period of virtual teaching. Specifically, the time for introspection and going on walks to enjoy the outdoors and all that nature has to offer.

Check out the links below to read more and watch a few of her super soprano performances. All things considered, she immensely enjoys singing popular Jamaican songs as part of some of her performances.

Nichole McIntosh Nichole McIntosh FRSA, MSc, MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip (HE) Nursing, Dip (BA - Marketing), BTEC Nat Dip (Travel and Tourism), RN. Nichole is a senior nurse, blogger, podcaster, motivational speaker and poet with extensive experience in a range of acute healthcare NHS settings and in clinical quality. She practises the healing arts of poetry.

