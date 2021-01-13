fbpx
Home Press Release Jamaica Consulate, New York Secures Over J$21Mil for Laptop Initiative
Jamaica Consulate, New York Secures Over J$21Mil for Laptop Initiative
Press Release
0

Jamaica Consulate, New York Secures Over J$21Mil for Laptop Initiative

2
0
Laptop Initiative YouTube Thumbnail
now viewing

Jamaica Consulate, New York Secures Over J$21Mil for Laptop Initiative

The importance of why
now playing

Just A Thought: The Importance of 'WHY'

Abigail Kelly YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Mobile Reasoning: Abigail Kelly - the Extraordinary Soprano

Pause and Reset YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: Pause & Reset

M-powered women
now playing

M'Power Women's Group: Uplifting Women Through Work and Education

Forgiveness YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: Forgiveness is Never About Them

Sam Sharpe YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Owning the Narrative of Jamaica's Emancipation (Fight the Fight - Part II)

SORREL CAKE
now playing

Turn Yuh Hand Mek Fashion: Sorrel Cake from Sorrel Pulp

Sorrel 3
now playing

The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink

JHWU YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Children Of Household Workers Receive Tablets From GraceKennedy For Christmas

Tan Ah Yuh Yaad YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Shenseea Headlines 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ BOOM House Construction

Following the Tablet and Laptop Initiative’s launch under the theme-A Device for Every Child – Bridging the Digital Divide, the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, secured approximately USD 150,000 or JMD 21,825,000 towards this important project.

According to Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson who thanked key partners and friends, “the initiative, is aimed at mobilizing resources to acquire 70,000 tablets and 30,000 laptops to support and facilitate remote learning in Jamaica.”

She added that “it is certainly no small feat. It is, for this reason, we take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our many partners and friends, who have contributed to this noteworthy achievement.”

Laptop to Bridge the Gap

Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash

While commending all partners and friends for their outstanding support, the Consul General extended special thanks to Mr Gregory Fisher for his contribution of USD 50,000 from the Fisher Family Foundation. She also extended gratitude to the Arthur and Helen Baer Charitable Foundation for their contribution of USD 15,000.

In acknowledging other donors, the Consul General also expressed her appreciation to Mr Adam Groothuis and Ms Brigid Donnelly for their USD 10,000 contributions. She also acknowledged Mr Greg Johnson, Mr Raymond Goulbourne, and Monroe College for their contributions of USD 5,000 each; Mr Houston Moncure and Honorary Consul in Los Angeles, Ms Joy Stephenson-Laws for their contributions of USD 3,000 each. In so doing she said, “the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, commends all of our incredible partners and friends of Jamaica for your generous contribution and support, which will most assuredly bolster our ongoing efforts aimed at guaranteeing a device for every child.”

The Consulate General renewed calls for other individuals, diaspora groups and organizations to partner with the Consulate on this most worthwhile initiative, which will serve to ensure equal access by all students to remote learning devices in Jamaica and thereby granting them the opportunity for empowerment through education.

(2)

Related posts:

  1. Consul General Mair to host Fantastic Fundraiser for Jamaican Children
  2. JAMAICA IS PROUD OF ADVANCES MADE SINCE SECOND UPR
  3. Dedicated ICWI Donates $1M to Jamaica Reach to Recovery
  4. Jamaica and The United States of America are Committed to Maintaining Strong Bilateral Ties
Press Release
Related Posts
8946

Scotiabank Supports Children’s Health

Charles Hyatt 0
IMG_4991

Port Royal – Reviving the Lost City

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 0
Anthony O’Reilly

Anthony O’Reilly – Salt of the Earth

Charles Hyatt 4

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers