Jamaica Consulate, New York Secures Over J$21Mil for Laptop Initiative

Following the Tablet and Laptop Initiative’s launch under the theme-A Device for Every Child – Bridging the Digital Divide, the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, secured approximately USD 150,000 or JMD 21,825,000 towards this important project.

According to Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson who thanked key partners and friends, “the initiative, is aimed at mobilizing resources to acquire 70,000 tablets and 30,000 laptops to support and facilitate remote learning in Jamaica.”

She added that “it is certainly no small feat. It is, for this reason, we take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our many partners and friends, who have contributed to this noteworthy achievement.”

Laptop to Bridge the Gap

Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash

While commending all partners and friends for their outstanding support, the Consul General extended special thanks to Mr Gregory Fisher for his contribution of USD 50,000 from the Fisher Family Foundation. She also extended gratitude to the Arthur and Helen Baer Charitable Foundation for their contribution of USD 15,000.

In acknowledging other donors, the Consul General also expressed her appreciation to Mr Adam Groothuis and Ms Brigid Donnelly for their USD 10,000 contributions. She also acknowledged Mr Greg Johnson, Mr Raymond Goulbourne, and Monroe College for their contributions of USD 5,000 each; Mr Houston Moncure and Honorary Consul in Los Angeles, Ms Joy Stephenson-Laws for their contributions of USD 3,000 each. In so doing she said, “the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, commends all of our incredible partners and friends of Jamaica for your generous contribution and support, which will most assuredly bolster our ongoing efforts aimed at guaranteeing a device for every child.”

The Consulate General renewed calls for other individuals, diaspora groups and organizations to partner with the Consulate on this most worthwhile initiative, which will serve to ensure equal access by all students to remote learning devices in Jamaica and thereby granting them the opportunity for empowerment through education.

(2)