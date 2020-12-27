fbpx
Home Culture Owning the Narrative of Jamaica’s Emancipation (Fight the Fight – Part II)
Owning the Narrative of Jamaica’s Emancipation (Fight the Fight – Part II)
Culture
0

Owning the Narrative of Jamaica’s Emancipation (Fight the Fight – Part II)

167
0
Sam Sharpe YouTube Thumbnail
now viewing

Owning the Narrative of Jamaica’s Emancipation (Fight the Fight – Part II)

SORREL CAKE
now playing

Turn Yuh Hand Mek Fashion: Sorrel Cake from Sorrel Pulp

Sorrel 3
now playing

The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink

JHWU YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Children Of Household Workers Receive Tablets From GraceKennedy For Christmas

Tan Ah Yuh Yaad YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Shenseea Headlines 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ BOOM House Construction

Christmas Cake
now playing

Jamaican Christmas Fruit Cake

Nigeria in Jamaica YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

JAMAICA WELCOMES HISTORIC FLIGHT FROM NIGERIA

Christmas
now playing

Tradition, Christmas and Memory Lane: Jamaican Style

Just a thought Listen YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: Do you really listen?

Sandals and Hasbro YouTube Thumbnail Set
now playing

Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Spread Holiday Cheer to 4000 Happy Children

GOFFAH YouTube Thumbnail v2
now playing

GOFFAH, What You Want In Life

For the first time in 189 years, Jamaica is actually celebrating the day that ended slavery. 

Last year, Good News Jamaica published an article elaborating on the significance of December 27 and our team was humbled to see it receive national and diaspora-wide attention and reflection. December 27 has generally been treated as just another day on the calendar, even though it is, hands-down, the most important day in Jamaica’s history.

Now, finally, in the formidable year that is 2020, the Government of Jamaica has declared the day after Boxing Day is to be officially observed as a day of importance in memory and celebration of the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe. This is truly good news, a first step in the right direction. Today is the very first Sam Sharpe Day! 

We still have a distance to go to own the narrative of Jamaica’s Emancipation though. There is no story more important and more powerful than the story we tell ourselves about how we came to be who we are. This is as true for individuals, as it is for nations. 

Emancipation is at its core a process of overcoming trauma. Trauma is passed down indefinitely across generations until and unless it is interrupted and our degree of mental escape from trauma — or lack thereof — is the foremost determinant of our well-being. Narratives are key to orchestrating mental escape. They can seem insignificant on account of the fact that our experience of them is often dispersed through a variety of forms but, in totality, their effect could not be more profound. Their effect is to either lock or unlock our thought processes.

We must not allow any part of our personal or national narrative to be defined by the sources of our trauma. Rather, we must aggressively interrogate the narrative that we play and replay for/within our minds to identify all aspects of that narrative that do not serve our best interest (because they inherently cannot) and we must release them. 

Again, December 27 is the most important day in Jamaica’s history and it matters that our ancestors didn’t quite have to wait 200 years for the beneficiaries of their martyrdom to start acknowledging the grace they bravely and selflessly bestowed upon us through this very moment. Rest assured that they’re looking forward to hearing what else we have to say.

(167)

Related posts:

  1. Fight the Fight
  2. Importance of Mental Health Awareness
  3. 3 Natural Wonders of Jamaica
  4. National Heroes’ Day
tags:
Bambi Ogubi
Related Posts
Anthony O’Reilly

Anthony O’Reilly – Salt of the Earth

Charles Hyatt 4
Blue-Framed-Artists-and-Illustrators-Collection-YouTube-Thumbnail-3

Patricia Eves-McKenzie – Catalyst for Change

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 13
Orange and White Vibrant Modern Brushstrokes Beauty YouTube Thumbnail

Jamaica’s Dr David Walcott appointed to World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council

Press Release 1

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers