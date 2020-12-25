fbpx
Turn Yuh Hand Mek Fashion: Sorrel Cake from Sorrel Pulp
SORREL CAKE
Turn Yuh Hand Mek Fashion: Sorrel Cake from Sorrel Pulp

“Waste not, want not!” This is an old idium which perfectly characterizes the recipe I am sharing with you below. During the Christmas season, it is the norm for many Jamaican households to make the famous sorrel drink. But, did you know that the sorrel pulp could be recycled to make another mouth-watering treat? True-true! The sorrel pulp can be used to make a Sorrel Fruit Cake!

First time hearing about it? No worries, we’re giving you a prips on how to make it.  

sorrel pulp
Used Sorrel Pulps

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups sorrel pulp (Saved from making sorrel drink)
  • 7 oz margarine
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp almond essence
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 cup mixed fruits
  • 1½ cup red wine
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp mixed spice
  • ½ cup browning

METHOD

  1. Blend the sorrel pulp
  2. Soak mixed fruits in 1 cup wine, then blend with the sorrel pulp
  3. Mix (cream) margarine and sugar together on a moderately high speed until well blended, fluffy and pale yellow.
  4. Whisk the eggs and add to the butter mixture
  5. Add blended fruits to the mix.
  6. Put all the dry ingredients in a bowl and combine.
  7. Add the dry ingredients to mixture then add the remaining ½ cup of red wine
  8. Add the browning and mix
  9. Pour the cake batter into a greased baking pan
  10. Place into the oven and bake at 350F for bake until done (approx. 1 hour)

Sounds easy right? That’s because it is!

Remember, willful waste makes woeful wants. Don’t toss out those sorrel pulps from the lovely seasonal drink this time around.

We can’t wait to hear how your sorrel cakes turn out. Do you have another method that you’d maybe like to share? Don’t be afraid to comment below. We love hearing from you. Come share, celebrate, boast and debate our Jamaican culture with us.

(231)


