The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink

What is a family dinner without Sorrel? Would a Christmas link-up still be a link-up without Sorrel? “Talk truth”. Honestly, that is a link-up that I would not want to attend. Many of you might have noticed that we’ve been sharing traditional Christmas recipes over the past few days. It would be an unpardonable act if we did not put the famous drink on the list.

Sorrel is the most popular Jamaican holiday drink during the Christmas and New Year season. Not only is it tasty, but it has amazing health benefits. The plant is a member of the hibiscus family and originated from Sudan, Africa. Some of its benefits include:

Reducing the risk of heart disease by lowering bad cholesterol and helping to prevent clogged arteries.

As a plant with significant amounts of Vitamin A, sorrel can improve poor eyesight and prevent age-related ocular degeneration.

Ingesting sorrel regularly helps optimize the body’s immune system and prevent illness due to its high Vitamin C content.

Sorrel also has iron that improves circulation throughout the body by boosting red blood cell production and vital organs’ oxygen levels.

HOW TO MAKE JAMAICAN SORREL DRINK

Ingredients:

1-pound of sorrel buds

2-4 oz. ginger

2 quarts of water

sugar

wine (optional)

8-12 pimento grains

Method:

Wash the buds thoroughly and place into a stainless steel pot Scrape, wash and grate the ginger. Add grated ginger and pimento grains to the sorrel. Boil water and pour over sorrel. Leave the buds in the water for 4-6 hours. Strain and sweeten to taste. Add optional wine. Serve with ice cubes.

*N.B to increase serving size, increase the amount of ingredients.

Now that you’re aware of some of the benefits and now possess the recipe, we hope that you put the information to good use. Let us know how the drink turned out. We love to hear from you. Did you add your own flavour and spice to it? Tell us in the comments below. Don’t forget to share this newfound information with your circle. Come share, celebrate, boast and debate our Jamaican culture with us.

