fbpx
Home Culture The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink
The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink
Culture
0

The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink

237
0
Sorrel 3
now viewing

The Amazing, Forever Loved Jamaican Sorrel Drink

SORREL CAKE
now playing

Turn Yuh Hand Mek Fashion: Sorrel Cake from Sorrel Pulp

JHWU YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Children Of Household Workers Receive Tablets From GraceKennedy For Christmas

Tan Ah Yuh Yaad YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Shenseea Headlines 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ BOOM House Construction

Christmas Cake
now playing

Jamaican Christmas Fruit Cake

Nigeria in Jamaica YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

JAMAICA WELCOMES HISTORIC FLIGHT FROM NIGERIA

Christmas
now playing

Tradition, Christmas and Memory Lane: Jamaican Style

Just a thought Listen YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Just A Thought: Do you really listen?

Sandals and Hasbro YouTube Thumbnail Set
now playing

Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Spread Holiday Cheer to 4000 Happy Children

GOFFAH YouTube Thumbnail v2
now playing

GOFFAH, What You Want In Life

Mek Di Pickney Dem Smile YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Consul General Mair to host Fantastic Fundraiser for Jamaican Children

What is a family dinner without Sorrel? Would a Christmas link-up still be a link-up without Sorrel? “Talk truth”. Honestly, that is a link-up that I would not want to attend. Many of you might have noticed that we’ve been sharing traditional Christmas recipes over the past few days. It would be an unpardonable act if we did not put the famous drink on the list.

Sorrel

Sorrel is the most popular Jamaican holiday drink during the Christmas and New Year season. Not only is it tasty, but it has amazing health benefits. The plant is a member of the hibiscus family and originated from Sudan, Africa. Some of its benefits include:

  • Reducing the risk of heart disease by lowering bad cholesterol and helping to prevent clogged arteries.
  • As a plant with significant amounts of Vitamin A, sorrel can improve poor eyesight and prevent age-related ocular degeneration.
  • Ingesting sorrel regularly helps optimize the body’s immune system and prevent illness due to its high Vitamin C content.
  • Sorrel also has iron that improves circulation throughout the body by boosting red blood cell production and vital organs’ oxygen levels.

HOW TO MAKE JAMAICAN SORREL DRINK

Ingredients:

  • 1-pound of sorrel buds
  • 2-4 oz. ginger
  • 2 quarts of water
  • sugar
  • wine (optional)
  • 8-12 pimento grains

 Method:

  1. Wash the buds thoroughly and place into a stainless steel pot
  2. Scrape, wash and grate the ginger.
  3. Add grated ginger and pimento grains to the sorrel.
  4. Boil water and pour over sorrel.
  5. Leave the buds in the water for 4-6 hours.
  6. Strain and sweeten to taste.
  7. Add optional wine.
  8. Serve with ice cubes.

*N.B to increase serving size, increase the amount of ingredients.

Now that you’re aware of some of the benefits and now possess the recipe, we hope that you put the information to good use. Let us know how the drink turned out. We love to hear from you. Did you add your own flavour and spice to it? Tell us in the comments below. Don’t forget to share this newfound information with your circle. Come share, celebrate, boast and debate our Jamaican culture with us.

(237)

Related posts:

  1. Jamaican Christmas Fruit Cake
  2. Tradition, Christmas and Memory Lane: Jamaican Style
  3. Jamaican All-Spice: Natural Antibiotic Wonder
  4. Jamaican Hot Chocolate Tea
tags:
Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. Everything that I am and everything that I do should reflect the glory of God.
Related Posts
Christmas Cake

Jamaican Christmas Fruit Cake

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 0
Christmas

Tradition, Christmas and Memory Lane: Jamaican Style

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 1

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video

0 Followers
0
Followers
0 Followers
0
Followers