Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Spread Holiday Cheer to 4000 Happy Children
Press Release
Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Spread Holiday Cheer to 4000 Happy Children

Sandals and Hasbro YouTube Thumbnail Set
Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Spread Holiday Cheer to 4000 Happy Children

The Sandals Foundation continues to spread holiday cheer this year with thousands of children across the island set to receive brand new toys and games through the foundation’s annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive has been a staple calendar event for more than 10 years through the generous donation from United States toy company, Hasbro and the kind support of Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, guests, travel agents and partners.

More than 4000 toys will be distributed to children through their schools and children’s homes in the parishes of Hanover, St. Ann, Kinston, St. Mary, St. James, Westmoreland and Manchester.

Center, Marva Davis-Clarke, Principal of Broughton Primary School pose with students, Sandals Foundation Ambassadors and Chris Elliot (far right) General Manager of Beaches Negril Resort following the staged handover to school administrators recently.

While the customary parties will not be held, this year’s region-wide approach galvanizes the logistical support of the Salvation Army, police force, schools and local community groups to carefully distribute more than 10,800 toys to children across the Caribbean – all while bearing in mind the health and safety protocols of the respective countries.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation said in light of the challenges experienced this year, it was critical to maintain a semblance of normalcy, especially during the holidays.

“Christmas is a magical time for children and this year should be no different. Because it has been such a tough time for families across the Caribbean, it was even more important for us to do what we could to help bring joy and of course a sense of hope through the delivery of these toys.”

“Our partners, Clarke continued, “have been truly supportive of our mission and we are pleased that we have been able to find a way to get these toys safely in the hands of some of our most deserving children.” Clarke said.

Toys will be delivered in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada and Barbados.

