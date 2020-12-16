fbpx
Negril business interests back COVID-19 containment efforts
Negril business interests back COVID-19 containment efforts

Negril business interests back COVID-19 containment efforts

Executives of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and the Negril Chamber of Commerce have thrown their support behind the promotion of adherence to infection prevention and control measures, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in western Jamaica.

This follows their meeting at the weekend with the Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton to discuss the state of community spread at that end of the island.

“The meeting was a very productive one. It was an opportunity to share thoughts on the current COVID-19 situation in Negril. It was also a chance for frank conversations with key stakeholders, as we work to stave off any further spike in COVID-19 cases in the West,” Dr. Tufton said.  

In welcoming the meeting, Clifton Reader, President of the JHTA, said: “We have a common understanding between the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and the Ministry of Health and Wellness as it relates to the needed steps to curtail the spread and the JHTA is ready to provide the necessary support to the Ministry to this end.”

The Negril Chamber of Commerce has pledged to ramp up its own efforts to help to contain the virus. 

“All hands are on deck to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage our workers to not only observe the protocols at work, but to also be ambassadors in their communities,” noted Chamber president, Richard Wallace.

The Minister will spend the next couple of days in the western region, as he continues to be meet with key stakeholders, including the municipal corporations. There are also planned public education initiatives to remind members of the public about the infection prevention and control measures – including mask wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand washing – that are to be observed.

