The Rotaract Club of Kingston Comes to the Rescue with 40-Units of Blood

The Rotaract Club of Kingston (RCOK) has heard the lament of the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) and has continued their response by hosting another blood drive, this past weekend (Dec. 5) on the grounds of the National Chest Hospital.

Through their efforts, the club was able to collect and donate a total of 40-units of blood (with an approximate equivalence of 120 lives) from its members and allies over the past 3-months.

Community Service Director; Toni-Moy Stewart snap a quick selfie while making her donation at the National Chest Hospital this past weekend.

Support

“The blood bank is constantly in short supply of blood and blood products,” said Community Service Director at the RCOK, Toni-Moy Stewart. “COVID-19 coupled with the dengue-endemic, makes it even more difficult for the Transfusion Centre to meet the demand and so we saw it fitting as young adults, to pool together and lend our support,” she added.

The initiative was also supported by Melmac Dental Care in Cross Roads and Jamaican-Mexican food giants Chilitos JaMexican Food on Hope Road.

“We shared our concerns and intent with our partners and they swiftly responded by offering a one-time discount of 10% off specific dental procedure (examinations, cleanings, fillings and extraction) at Melmac Dental Care, and 30% off a meal purchase at Chillitos,” explained Toni-Moy.

rotaPresident Wade Edwards-Green leads from the front and was one of the first donors of blood

President of the club, Mr. Wade Edwards-Green expressed his appreciation to his team, the partners and donors, adding that RCOK is determined to be impactful and play their part in the fight against COVID-19 and support the country’s public health agenda.

In observance of the infection prevention and control protocols, donors were required to make an appointment before arriving at the facility. They also had to do initial screening and sanitization before starting the transfusion process.

The RCOK is intended on hosting another blood drive in March 2021 and invite interested donors to visit their social media platforms for more information on how they can support.

