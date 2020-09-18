Powerful Jamaicans making a major impact in Business Competition

Six of Jamaica’s finest business minds are competing in the region. They are all taking part in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Business Model Competition. The competition, hosted by the OECS, Republic Bank and other regional and global partners will stretch and mould each entrepreneur. Interestingly, the six businesses are a part of the elite nineteen picked for the Semi-finals of the competition.

The initial thirty companies selected from almost 200 applications became the contestants to start this journey. Nineteen of those thirty are now semi-finalists. Then, ONLY eight from the nineteen companies will make it for the final pitch room on Sept 23-24. The Royalton Resort & Spa in St. Lucia is the 2020 home of the Sustainable Business Movement Summit.

The Summit puts Senior Government Officials, Industry and Private Sector Leaders, Global Entrepreneurs and Civil Society in the same conference for two full days of non-stop communication. Entrepreneurs attend the Summit to “network, experience real transformation and chime in on the exchange of thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development within the Caribbean.”

As stated on the website for the OECS (SDM), the idea for the competition surrounds strengthening the “business development ecosystem across the Caribbean while providing entrepreneurs with a platform to connect with global investors.” The contest lasts eight gruelling weeks and will push each competing entrepreneur. By the end, they will increase capacity and represent themselves in pitch situations in front of real investors. The winners from each sectional concentration can win up to US$20,000.

The Ultimate Business Move

The final eight of the elite competitors will have a chance to experience a Pitch Room experience. The experience, hosted by Mr Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and President of the Shark Group, will be like no other. Provided that Mr John is also the CEO of Fubu, an investor, motivational speaker, and author. Accordingly, he is a hard man to impress, so the six have to make sure they are ready.

The video below gives an idea of the Business Model Competition. The Video also lists the nineteen competitors who are getting ready to wow the competition.

We give thanks for these six and look forward to seeing them shine. Carry the torch of the great entrepreneurs who have made Jamaica a sought after place to do innovative business. Correspondingly, we look forward to each representing in their respectful category. Each is a winner in our book, and we say “Guh deh” LOUD.

(174)