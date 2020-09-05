Home Press Release Wisynco, JP, Tru-Juice Equip Students with Laptops for Back-to-School
Wisynco, JP, Tru-Juice Equip Students with Laptops for Back-to-School
Press Release
0

Wisynco, JP, Tru-Juice Equip Students with Laptops for Back-to-School

134
0
Laptop – Youtube Thumbnail
now viewing

Wisynco, JP, Tru-Juice Equip Students with Laptops for Back-to-School

Harold Moody
now playing

Harold Moody - Jamaican Born Physician

WhatsApp Image 2020-07-06 at 6.36.02 PM (1)
now playing

Roxan Whilby - The Benevolent Breast Cancer Survivor

My Favorite Curry Recipes
now playing

Indomitable Dr. Kathy-Ann Brown Selected As A Judge Of The Sea

Forgiveness Youtube Thumbnail
now playing

Just a Thought: The Beautiful Art of Forgiveness

Yorkali Walters YouTube Thumbnail v2
now playing

An Amazing Life of Purpose: Yorkali Walters

IMG-20200710-WA0027
now playing

Ashley Duffus: The Unstoppable Champion

Creative Hub Building
now playing

Jamaica Set to Open Creative Hub in Downtown Kingston

Rubis Thumbnail
now playing

RUBiS Makes Significant Contribution to COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts

She’s likkle but she talawah – Nadine Muschette
now playing

Education is the Global Passport: The Story of Jamaica’s Cultural Ambassador Nadine Muschette

Article Thumbnail
now playing

Strategic Foreign Policy to Forge Ahead Beyond COVID-19

With the new school year scheduled to get underway in October, six top-performing students on the EduFocal online learning platform were the recent recipients of individual laptop computers. The gesture was made possible through the Wisynco Group Limited and its partnership with JP St. Mary Snacks and Tru-Juice.

The presentation of the devices came in time for back-to-school preparations and as a follow up to a $6 million cash contribution from the partner entities – to help offset costs associated with the extended free access to the EduFocal online learning platform and EduFocal L!VE classes during the months of April and May.

For three weeks students competed in a series of live weekly quizzes in the ‘Win A Laptop’ competition for grades 4, 5 and 6 through the award-winning social learning platform. Approximately 4,000 students participated in the weekly Social Studies, Mathematics, Language Arts and Science quizzes.

laptop
Brianna Mullings with her new laptop.

Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Wisynco, Tamara Ward, reiterated that “It is no secret that a good education has the power to change lives.  It is the seed that sparks the progression of a prosperous nation. We felt it was necessary to partner with EduFocal in providing classes for children online, especially in a time when physical distancing was required.”

CEO and Co-Founder of EduFocal, Gordon Swaby, explained that over the period, students were further motivated through competitions and incentives which underscored the tagline of the online resource, ‘Making Learning Fun’. “We use gamification to present test material to students who use our website. This comes in the form of rewards, levels, leader boards and rankings. We have found that this drives behaviours that result in enjoyment, positive feelings and happiness; and ultimately the success of our students. The partnership with Wisynco, Trade Winds and JP St. Mary Snacks certainly increased the participation of our students and has benefitted them tremendously,” Swaby said.

Brianna Mullings, a student at the Hopewell Preparatory School in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth received the award for the top grade four female student. “I was ecstatic and it was an awesome feeling to have won. I love competitions. I will use the laptop for online school and also for games,” Mullings said.

Her mother, Nagiree Sinclair Mullings was also happy that her daughter had topped her grade. “She doesn’t like to lose.  There was another student and the competition was fiery between them. Sometimes late at night, I would have to tell her to go to her bed. She didn’t want to, because she said the other student was gaining on her and she didn’t want him to overtake her,” Mrs Mullings said. An appreciation award was also presented to Anecia Brooks, the teacher with the highest rating from the students. She received a laptop, along with six months’ supply of products from Wisynco’s sponsoring brands.

(134)

Related posts:

  1. Covid-19: Resources for Students
  2. Straight Talk: Boys Town Primary School
  3. Over 10 Million Bottles Collected Through Wisynco ECO Club Competition
  4. 4000 Front-Line Medical Staff to Benefit from Wisynco Contributions
tags:
Press Release

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video