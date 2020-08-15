Home Mobile Reasonings An Amazing Life of Purpose: Yorkali Walters
An Amazing Life of Purpose: Yorkali Walters
An Amazing Life of Purpose: Yorkali Walters

One of the great things about working for Good News Jamaica is meeting beautiful people who have great hearts who live to make people around them happy. These people prove that what you give out, comes back in abundance. These same people are usually cared for, respected, loved, and admired. Yorkali Walters is one of these people.

Yorkali

Born and raised in St. Catherine, Jamaica, Yorkali has built a life of gratitude which has extended to his clients through his work. Correspondingly, when you hear from his clients just how much Yorkali has impacted their lives, you sit back and smile and say, if you are Jamaican, ‘gwan my yute’. Just look at what some of his clients say about him.

Yorkali quickly comprehended the idea behind my role and my business and helped me to create a quality brand representation via the logo and web design. He is a genuinely kind and talented service provider! MADDY VERTENTEN, LUMINOUS LIFE COACH, PORTLAND, MAINE

Yorkali provided graphic design services for various projects at Dell. I had the privilege of working with him on several occasions. He was always very creative and extremely responsive. He met all deadlines and came to meetings with great ideas while still being flexible enough to listen to suggestions and adapt to changes in project direction. Yorkali is easy to work with and has an upbeat, positive attitude. LEILANI BRITTON-SCOTT, VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, TE CONNECTIVITY, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

Yorkali The Man

Yorkali

The compliments never stop. With this in mind, we decided that we wanted to get to know this powerhouse of a person. He was contacted for us and was gracious enough to be the focus of our newest Mobile Reasoning session. As a result, below is our meeting. Given that I loved this interview, I hope it educates you in some way, and you will be blessed by it. As usual, we just reasoned and chatted about whatever came to mind. With Yorkali though, it was a wonderful lesson to learn.

The man lives a life of purpose. It was a pleasure sitting and getting to know this Jamaican son. He shines bright and waves the flag high, every chance he gets. Below are some of his photographic work.

