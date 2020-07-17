RUBiS Makes Significant Contribution to COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts

“All of this is for us!” exclaimed Matron Nickeisha Harding of the Santa Cruz

Infirmary, in St. Elizabeth, like toiletries, and personal care items were recently donated by representatives of RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited, to residents of the home.

Intending to make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Santa Cruz Infirmary, with a total of 54 residents, was one of the stops on an islandwide tour by the company, aimed towards tackling the adverse effects of the global crisis.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited’s Human Resource Manager Donnovan Dobson (left), helps to offload personal care items that were donated to the Santa Cruz Infirmary in St Elizabeth on Thursday, July 2 as part of the organizations efforts to assist in preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“With this donation, it will go a long way in benefitting the residents of the home. Some of these items including, hand soap, surface cleaners and adult diapers are products we use on a daily basis and more so since COVID-19. We are very appreciative to RUBiS Energy Jamaica for making this timely donation,” Harding said.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited, an international company, specialising in the distribution and marketing of petroleum, lubricants and chemicals products, has made several product and service donations to different entities during the COVID -19 pandemic.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited’s Human Resource Manager, Donnovan Dobson (right), is in an animated mood while presenting Sunbeam Boys Home’s Manager/Superintendent, Natalie Whitely, with a donation of personal care items for staff and wards of the St Catherine based facility on Thursday, July 2. Recently, RUBiS donated large quantities of PPE items to state care facilities across the island to assist in reducing the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

According to Donnovan Dobson, Human Resource Manager at RUBiS, the company has made significant investments to protect their employees and therefore thought it necessary to extend this approach to the wider community that their employees serve.

“It is important to make the most of every opportunity, boosting your community involvement while finding all ways to take care of your employees and network,” Dobson said.

“As a vital part of your community, it’s important to regularly show support for the residents and businesses that support you,” he added.

Matron of the Santa Cruz Infirmary, Nickeisha Harding (left) and Human Resource Manager of RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited, Donnovan Dobson (right) observe social distancing protocols, following the presentations of personal care items to residents of the home in St Elizabeth on Thursday, July 2. Bed pads, masks, hand sanitizer, latex gloves, adult diapers, sanitary napkins and surface cleaners are being donated to staff and wards/patients of several state care facilities across the island to assist in preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The Yadel Home for Girls, located in Old Harbour, St Catherine was also another beneficiary of the efforts by RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited. The facility, which started in 2001 as a project of The New Testament Church of God, under the Women’s Ministries Department, was established to provide shelter and care for girls aged 10 through 18.

Although Yadel continues to be largely supported by the New Testament Church of God in Jamaica, there is a continual need for funding for food, utilities, schooling, medical and dental care, and to provide salaries for the caregivers.

Teres Bradford, Residential House Mother, said the girls at the facility were handling the impact of the pandemic quite well. “We really appreciate the kind gesture by RUBiS. The items that they have brought us will definitely help with the well-being of the girls,” Bradford said.

The boys at the Sunbeam Boys Home, have hearts just as big as their smiles and RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited, also helped to ensure they also have hope to overcome their needs. There was an air of great excitement among the young residents and staff at the facility located in Bushy Park, St Catherine, as personal care items and toiletries were also donated as part of the company’s efforts to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to Dobson, sometimes giving back to the community is as simple as giving. “Even under the toughest economic circumstances, sharing something others could use, makes an immediate difference in others’ lives. Donating to your community is a warm way to give back to those who have helped support your business,” he said.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited also presented items to the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston. Among the items donated were bed pads, masks, hand sanitiser, latex gloves, adult diapers, sanitary napkins and surface cleaners.

A sizeable donation of 99.9 per cent purity isopropyl alcohol was also made to the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation for use in nine hospitals to assist with sanitation activities. Additionally, the company continues to implement a significant number of processes, procedures and operational measures all across its network of service stations and business to protect staff and customers. Previously, RUBiS provided complimentary Nescafé beverages in partnership with Nestle to show appreciation to the island’s frontline workers who visited select RUBiS Service Stations islandwide.

