Ms Annesha Archyangelio | Jamaican Nurses in the UK

Jamaican nurses continue to be trailblazers wherever they go in the world. It’s the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife and here, at Good News Jamaica, we continue to showcase the wonderful achievements of our Jamaican nurses and this week, we feature Annesha Archyangelio.

It is truly inspiring to share with our readers, the journey and inspirational nursing career of a phenomenal Jamaican nurse who is making a positive impact in her field. Ms Annesha Archyangelio is a Jamaican born nurse who has worked for many years in the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom. Proudly, Annesha hailed from the parish of St Mary, Jamaica and emigrated to the United Kingdom (UK) in 2002.

Pure Jamaicanness epitomises the strength of character and resilience that Annesha possesses. To demonstrate, she has overcome adversity to make her mark in this world, and it is nothing short of amazing.

Annesha’s Accolades

In 2009, Annesha received the promotion to Clinical Nurse Specialist Infection Prevention and Control (IPC). As a result, she worked in IPC in a variety of roles including as Matron, Lead Nurse, Senior Nurse, Independent Consultant, Head of Nursing, Head of Service and Deputy Director for the past ten years.

After qualifying as a Nurse Annesha attained a BSc with Distinction in Health Studies 2006, MSc in Management and Leadership in 2009, an MSc in Infection Prevention and Control in 2010. Currently, Annesha is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Health at the University of Northumbria. She won the Ponsonby Travel Scholarship in 2009, gained the Mary Seacole Leadership Award in 2015 and completed the NHS Leadership Academy’s Ready Now Programme in 2017.

Annesha explains her journey through nursing and what she believes and looks forward to doing with her knowledge.

Annesha’s Accolades Continue

Ms Archyangelio was a treasurer of the Northern Infection Prevention Society Branch in 2011/12.

She is currently the Deputy Director of Infection Prevention and Control at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, England. In other words, Annesha’s work involves being an expert practitioner in leading on all aspects of infection control in healthcare settings. Correspondingly, she is also an expert adviser to the staff of all specialities and disciplines.

Annesha commenced working in the National Health Service (NHS) in England in 2002. She started as a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Over the years she honed her skill and many units such as the Haematology and Oncology, Orthopaedics and Surgery, Medicine, Accident and Emergency, Maternity, Ears Nose and Throat, Urology, and Mental Health/medium security unit for a total of 7 years.

Annesha believes that just as her life is blessed, she should also bless others. She does this by sharing her knowledge and influence to help. In this vein, she has published in the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) journal and the Nursing Times. Besides that, she also published and presented posters at the United Kingdom’s Infection Prevention Society. She has been an RCN Representative since 2011, an Accredited RCN Steward since 2012, an RCN Leadership and Management member and a Research Forum member since 2012. She became an RCN Executive Nurse Network member in 2018 and is an RCN Eastern board member.

Since 2018, Annesha is an Advisor to the Patient Services/Clinical Governance Committee at the Peace Hospice Care. Consequently, we are bursting with pride to share that in 2018/19 Annesha became a Nurse Fellow in Professional Leadership in the National Nursing Team of the Chief Nursing Officer for England at NHS England and NHS Improvement. While there, she led on developing the Nation Matron’s Handbook.

The Matrons’ Handbook was launched by Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England. It was published in the Nursing Times, February 2020 issue, which focuses on Leadership and concentrates on the Matron’s role. The Nursing Times provides Resources for the nursing profession in England. To access the Matrons’ Handbook, please click on this link.

For Fun

In her spare time, Annesha enjoys spending time with family and is the proud mother of 2 sons. She has her sights set on learning to play an instrument and says she quite likes the ukulele.

Annesha is hoping to share her knowledge with readers. She desires to encourage them to follow her on social media for the latest updates.

Follow on Twitter:

@AArchysha

Matronnetwork: @Matronnetwork

NHS BAME Leadership Talent: @nhsbame

We are sure that all of our readers will join with us in congratulating Annesha on her accomplishments. She truly is a phenomenal and inspirational Jamaican whose journey will be an inspiration to many. We will, of course, share her progress in future articles.

We have all confidence that she will continue to achieve greatness and make Jamaica and Jamaicans proud. Be inspired!

