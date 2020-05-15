Home Just A Thought Just A Thought | Acceptance
Just A Thought | Acceptance
Just A Thought
0

Just A Thought | Acceptance

572
0
Naj Wedding
now viewing

Just A Thought | Acceptance

Corona Virus_Jamaica Update
now playing

First day with no new COVID-19 cases

Restructure Before Reopen
now playing

Don’t Reopen the Economy…Restructure it!

Corona Virus_Jamaica Update
now playing

Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries reach 100

maryseacolecropped-598×330
now playing

Mary Seacole Honoured in The United Kingdom

0003
now playing

St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital Gets COVID-19 Lounge

IMG-20200509-WA0029
now playing

Just a Thought - Kindness

Itel BPO 6
now playing

Capital of Casual Taken Over

IMG_7868
now playing

CBFF extends support to Boys’ Town community during COVID-19 crisis

_DSC1229
now playing

Jamaica Thanks South Korea For Increased Covid-19 Testing Capacity

IMG-20200404-WA0008
now playing

Care Packages for South Coast Senior Citizens

Generating what is needed to re-create one’s own life during this pandemic, I believe, first starts with acceptance. The Oxford dictionary defines acceptance as the quality of being willing to accept an unpleasant or difficult situation. The approval requires a desire to value the good, the bad and the ugly of your life. Conversely, it rolls off the tongue a lot easier than putting it into action. It takes courage and an act of faith.

To begin, we must start to tell the truth about our life. Let go of our attachment to any shame or fear. The fear of disgrace or discrimination is the thing that stops us, but one of the gifts human beings have is the power to choose our feelings and control our emotions, this indeed separates us from other animals. The willingness to adopt acceptance gives us access to reality so that we can affect change and create opportunities not previously available to us. There is so much freedom in this space of acceptance. In this time of crisis, I am encouraging everyone to seize the moment. We must explore the relationships we have with ourselves and our lives.

As a final thought, I ask you to consider that it’s not just the problematic situations in our lives we need to accept, we need to recognise also that good things are happening in our lives. With this intention, the recognition can also pose a challenge while we are in the midst of this collective crisis. But the blessings that occur are just as crucial in creating our best life at any moment. Being able to acknowledge where you are, share that with others and encourage them, can afford those around you to see what’s possible. Providing this becomes vital in how we can affect transformation, not just for ourselves, but in the world.

God grant me the serenity
to accept the things I cannot change;
courage to change the things I can;
and wisdom to know the difference.

(572)

Related posts:

  1. Just a Thought – Kindness
  2. FEAR = Face Everything and Rise
  3. Overcoming Fear and Seizing Opportunities
tags:
NJeri Thelwell
Related Posts
IMG-20200509-WA0029

Just a Thought – Kindness

NJeri Thelwell 2

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video