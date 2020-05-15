Just A Thought | Acceptance

Generating what is needed to re-create one’s own life during this pandemic, I believe, first starts with acceptance. The Oxford dictionary defines acceptance as the quality of being willing to accept an unpleasant or difficult situation. The approval requires a desire to value the good, the bad and the ugly of your life. Conversely, it rolls off the tongue a lot easier than putting it into action. It takes courage and an act of faith.

To begin, we must start to tell the truth about our life. Let go of our attachment to any shame or fear. The fear of disgrace or discrimination is the thing that stops us, but one of the gifts human beings have is the power to choose our feelings and control our emotions, this indeed separates us from other animals. The willingness to adopt acceptance gives us access to reality so that we can affect change and create opportunities not previously available to us. There is so much freedom in this space of acceptance. In this time of crisis, I am encouraging everyone to seize the moment. We must explore the relationships we have with ourselves and our lives.

As a final thought, I ask you to consider that it’s not just the problematic situations in our lives we need to accept, we need to recognise also that good things are happening in our lives. With this intention, the recognition can also pose a challenge while we are in the midst of this collective crisis. But the blessings that occur are just as crucial in creating our best life at any moment. Being able to acknowledge where you are, share that with others and encourage them, can afford those around you to see what’s possible. Providing this becomes vital in how we can affect transformation, not just for ourselves, but in the world.

God grant me the serenity

to accept the things I cannot change;

courage to change the things I can;

and wisdom to know the difference.

