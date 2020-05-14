First day with no new COVID-19 cases

For the first time in some 50 days, Jamaica has recorded no new positive cases of COVID-19 on the island even as recoveries rose to 118, up from 113 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica remains at 509. In addition to the 224 cases that are employees of the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, there are:

• 41 imported cases;

•193 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases (including 96 that are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine);

•24 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and

•27 that are under investigation.

Three hundred and five (305) or 60% of the confirmed cases are females and 204 or 40% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 509 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, the 118 who have recovered represent a 23.2% recovery rate compared to the nine or 1.8% who have died. Overall, 10 persons have been considered moderately ill and 11 persons, critically ill. There are currently no moderately or critically ill cases.

The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 228, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 7,780. Of that 7,780, in addition to the 509 positives, there are 7,213 negatives and 58 pending.

