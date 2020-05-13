Home Health & Environment Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries reach 100
Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries reached 100 in the last 24 hours, as 10 additional persons were released from care, having returned two consecutive negative test results.

The last 24 hours also saw the island recording two new confirmed cases, bringing to 507 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. One of the two new cases is a female, aged 57 years, and the other is a six-year-old male. They are both from Kingston and St. Andrew and are contacts of confirmed cases.

There are currently:
– 192 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases (including 95 that are contacts of employees of the St. Catherine workplace cluster);
– 224 cases that are employees of the workplace cluster in St. Catherine;
– 26 cases that are under investigation;
– 24 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and
– 41 that are imported cases.

Three hundred and four (304) or 60% of the confirmed cases are females and 202 or 40% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

These figures have been updated following investigation, review and reclassification of cases under investigation.

The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 194, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 7,465. Of that 7,465, in addition to the 507 positives, there are 6,903 negatives and 55 pending.

Meanwhile, as at May 10, approximately 3,022 persons from the quarantined communities of St. Mary (Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield) were assessed. Eighty-four samples were taken, with 66 results received. Of those 66 results, two were positive and 64 negative. Eighteen (18) results are pending.

For further information please visit the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website.

Charles Hyatt Being positive is a lifestyle, and I live everyday loving the fact that I'm living every day. Each time I help someone smile, it reiterates the power of Good. So, I think, talk, eat, drink, Good News.
