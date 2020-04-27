Home Business Care Packages for South Coast Senior Citizens
Care Packages for South Coast Senior Citizens
Care Packages for South Coast Senior Citizens

The food and health needs of some 50 shut-ins and senior citizens in five adjoining Black River communities were recently supported with the careful coordinated delivery of care packages by members of the Crawford Community Development Committee (CDC).

The packages which included sanitizers, toiletries and groceries were purchased by the Sandals Foundation from the Lasco Chin Foundation, through members of the Sandals South Coast Resort team. The items offer relief to the social needs emerging from the current Corona virus pandemic and subsequent island-wide stay at home policy.

Benefiting from the delivery were residents of Fustic Grove, Crawford, Hill Top, Dalintober and Sandy Ground in St. Elizabeth.

A member of the Crawford CDC delivering care packages of food and toiletries to shut-ins and senior citizens in St. Elizabeth.

Garnett Smith, Vice Chairman of Crawford CDC says it was important to mobilize help for the residents who were experiencing challenges moving around.

“It was a challenge for many residents to get to the grocery store and purchase the items they needed. The communities are in hilly areas with limited amounts of taxis. With a mandatory restriction on the number of passengers that can be carried in a car and the nightly curfews, we knew that we had to do what we could to help.”

Recipients, Smith noted, were between 60 and 80 years old and are dependent on family members to care for their needs.

In preparing the care packages, Adrian Whitehead, General Manager of Sandals South Coast and Sandals Foundation Ambassador affirmed, “It is our duty as a company to support members of the communities in which we operate.”

The global health crisis, he noted, “calls upon each of us to look around and see where we can all lend a helping hand and ease the needs of our neighbours and the most vulnerable. The resort and the Sandals Foundation will continue to look for avenues where we can be of service so we can recover from this pandemic even stronger.”

care packages

About the Sandals Foundation

The Sandals Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading family-owned resort company.  The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was created to continue and expand upon the charitable work that Sandals Resorts International has undertaken since its founding in 1981 to play a meaningful role in the lives of the communities where SRI operates throughout the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation funds projects in three core areas: education, community and the environment. One hundred percent of the monies contributed by the general public to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean community. To learn more about the Sandals Foundation, visit online at www.sandalsfoundation.org or on social media @sandalsfdn.

