BIGGA Soft Drinks Steps Up to Assist KSAMC Shelters

Wisynco Group Limited’s (WGL) soft drink brand, BIGGA, has stepped in to help fulfil the increased demand of feeding programs run by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) with a donation of almost 5,000 355 ml products.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams expressed his gratitude at the gesture. “We have been having increased demand because of the present situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. When private companies come on board to assist the municipality in the execution of our responsibility, it means much to us. This is a special situation, a one-of-a-kind experience -in terms of a pandemic, and to see that Wisynco is on board to assist us in our various programs for vulnerable groups is really for us touching and the contribution will go a far way in helping us because we have various feeding programs.”



BIGGA Brand Manager, Keteisha McHugh; His Worship the Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams and Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Town Clerk, Robert Hill. The three were pictured at the KSAMC’s Church Street offices on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, following Wisynco Group Limited’s donation of almost 5,000 600 ml BIGGA Soft Drinks. The company offered locally manufactured beverages to help fulfil the increased demand for feeding programs run by the KSAMC.

The KSAMC provides support for numerous shelters in its municipality; and has had to ramp up its operations and supplies for a 100-bed temporary overnight shelter in Downtown, Kingston set up to assist homeless persons since the Government’s recent enforcement of nightly curfews to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Mayor also thanked Wisynco “…for being residents of the city that we want to encourage. In that, you see the need and you think that it is worthwhile to assist in meeting those needs. We need a lot more of this within the city for the city to grow and to become the city we want it to become. I am pretty sure that the residents of the shelter, homeless persons, and other vulnerable groups who use our shelters that they will appreciate it.”

Within the first month of the feeding program implemented at temporary shelter, some 4,000 meals had already been served to the homeless and the indigent from sections of the Kingston Metropolitan region.

BIGGA Brand Manager, Keteisha McHugh added that “It is a pleasure that we are able to provide this small donation. We [Wisynco] see the need and as a company we pride ourselves in giving back and are grateful for the opportunity to assist.”

McHugh also mentioned that the company is also moving to assist residents of Portland Cottage in the coming days.

(1)