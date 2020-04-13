Home Education Covid-19: Resources for Students
Covid-19: Resources for Students
Education
Covid-19: Resources for Students

Resources for Students
Covid-19: Resources for Students

Covid-19 has been like a dark tunnel for many of us; however, we have seen several lights coming through the cracks. We’ve been on a mission to highlight some of the great people and companies fighting COVID -19.

Listed below are some fantastic resources to assist parents/caregivers, students and educators with at-home learning:

Early Childhood Education

The Early Childhood Commission has created a ‘Covid-19 Corner‘ on their webpage. The website consists of activity plans and video stories as well as tips for battling the virus.

Primary and Secondary Level Education

  • The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) is providing free educational resources, to all students between grades 1 and 13. The Ministry has partnered with several private sector companies such as Bookfusion, Edufocal and LearningHub to provide free resources.
  • TVJ’s School’s Not Out – Television Jamaica in partnership with the MoEYI broadcasts live tutorial sessions for CSEC AND CAPE students on weekdays between 9 am and 12 pm.
University Students

Along with course materials from their university of enrollment, other educational websites offer free materials. Coursera, KhanAcademy and EdX are a few fantastic websites that provide online courses taught by instructors from recognized universities and companies.

Though the world is on pause, and the situation looks dark, remember to focus on the countless positives around you. If we work together and follow the precautionary measures, we will defeat this giant.

Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. In the words of Charles Hyatt, 'Eat, Walk and Live Good News.'
