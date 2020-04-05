Home Health & Environment Productivity During Quarantine
Health & Environment
Productivity During Quarantine

Focus on the purpose
If your anxiety and stress levels are through the roof right now, rest assured, you’re not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our lives in various ways and with things rapidly changing; it’s hard to know what will come next. Quarantine and social distancing have now become our norm, something that would’ve been unthinkable months ago. Whether you’re out of school indefinitely or wondering how you’re going to make ends meet, staying productive is vital.

What’s there to do while stuck indoors? 

We’ve compiled a list of things that can help make your time quarantined as exciting and productive as possible:

Learn a new language:

Whether you’ve always dreamed of flawlessly having a conversation with a Spanish person or ordering Baguettes in Paris, quarantine is the perfect opportunity to learn a new language. There are several recommended apps, such as Duolingo to make the task easier:

Tiffany McLeggon

Strategize and Create

Now is the time to write those books, create the vision board or catch up on some of those chores you put off for too long. Below, Paula Kay Murphy tells us how she uses her time:

Paula-Kay Murphy

Maintain a Routine

Maintaining a routine is very important especially for those who have children. Ensure to stick to the usual meal and sleep times as well as facilitate them learning from home. In the video below, Mrs Judith Hyatt tells us how she maintains balance.

Mrs Judith Hyatt

Other ways to keep productive include:

  • Taking an online course
  • Exercising
  • Watching documentaries
  • Limiting your social media intake
  • Learn a new skill

‘Being busy and being productive are two different things. Whatever you do, work on tasks that will keep you productively busy. Do NOT let this downtime turn into a downturn. Make up your mind to grow in place so that when you are let back out, you will have grown.

Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. In the words of Charles Hyatt, 'Eat, Walk and Live Good News.'
