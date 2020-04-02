4000 Front-Line Medical Staff to Benefit from Wisynco Contributions

Wisynco Group Limited, in recognition of the front-line workers who are committed to stemming the impact of the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19, in Jamaica has lent its support through the contribution of its purified water brand, WATA®, and energy malt, Vitamalt, to persons serving in the medical field.

Vitamalt Brand Manager Kevon Spence shared, “We had to ensure we were helping as many of our medical personnel across the country as possible. We thought it prudent to contribute products such as Vitamalt and WATA to provide nourishment for our island’s hospital workers who are working overtime to fight the pandemic in Jamaica.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation was identified as the beneficiary of the essential items in order to facilitate islandwide distribution to the hospital network via Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Health Authorities.

15,360 bottles of 500ml WATA® and 7,200 bottles of 330ml Vitamalt beverages are being donated to the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation for delivery to the respective health authorities this week. The first batch of Vitamalt and WATA were donated to the South East Regional Health Authority at the National Chest Hospital on Monday, March 30.

Executive Director for the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas, welcomed the gesture. “This is a tremendous help to our many front-line staff. We have staff working for 24 hours and many of them working in our emergency operations centres. With this donation, we can provide them with beverages that we are all grateful for.” He continued,

“The donation helps us two-fold; as in one instance it goes directly to our staff, and in the second instance they aid in freeing up fiscal space for our Government as it allows us to spend one less dollar, that is in turn, used to ramp up supplies of equipment and even transportation for our front-line staff.”

The demand for health care workers in Jamaica has increased dramatically in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in Jamaica since mid-March. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has put additional facilities and equipment in place in an effort to combat the highly contagious disease.

“At least 4000 front-line workers are active and will benefit from the Vitamalt and WATA® donated by Wisynco. This donation along with several other measures being put in place by the government will do a lot in terms of support for our hardworking staff,” Cephas explained.

The move by the two Wisynco brands comes in addition to the company donating 16,000 500ml bottles WATA® and approximately 2,500 bottles of Freshhh Orange Juice to Food for the Poor, one of the non-governmental organisations (NGO) drafted by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to assist with the distribution of essential items from the checkpoints set up in

the Seven Mile and Eight Mile areas of Bull Bay where residents were quarantined for 14-days.

