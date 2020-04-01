Home Health & Environment KPH Receives PPE from Jamaica’s Chinese Community
KPH Receives PPE from Jamaica's Chinese Community
KPH Receives PPE from Jamaica’s Chinese Community

The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) benefited from a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Chinese community in Jamaica, which is expected to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The handover was done yesterday at Garmex Freezone valued at over $3M.

According to Mr Wentworth Charles, Board Chairman, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), the donations will assist the Region tremendously in protecting the Health Care Workers from exposure to the Coronavirus and to improve occupational health and safety.

PPE
Display of samples of the PPE and other items donated to KPH on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Garmex Freezone in Kingston.

“We would like to thank Mr Ziping Chen, President of the Fujian Association and the Chinese community in Jamaica for your generosity. We owe you a depth of gratitude, and this significant donation will only serve to improve and cement the relationship and partnership that we have had throughout the years with the Chinese Government”. Mr Charles said.

Ms Maureen Golding, Regional Director, SERHA, noted that the PPE received will be distributed to the other institutions that fall under SERHA where there is a shortage of supplies. She also expressed that in times like these, the staff and patients’ health and protection is of utmost priority.

The equipment donated includes one hundred surgeon gloves, twenty-five sharps container with cover, twenty boxes of N95 masks, five-gallon hand sanitiser, one hundred and sixty-six surgical gowns, fifty nurse caps, syringes with needles and other valuable items.

PPE
Sharing in the handover that was held yesterday at Garmex Freezone from left: Ms. Maureen Golding, Regional Director, SERHA; Mr. Wentworth Charles, Board Chairman, SERHA and Mr. Ziping Chen, President, Fujian Association of Jamaica.

(0)

Charles Hyatt
