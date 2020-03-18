Lauren Campbell – The Motivator

Many people in this world, especially those who suffer from low confidence and esteem, have the unhealthy belief that they don’t have the right to ‘take up space’. They walk through life trying to be as inconspicuous as possible. Without speaking their minds or shining a light on their passion. They don’t dress as they want in a way to not stick out. Also, they never truly live their lives, out of fear of being judged. Lauren Campbell was this type of person before deciding to take charge of her life.

Lauren Campbell

The 23-year-old multipotentialite is an entrepreneur, blogger and marketer who is adamant to leave her mark on the Earth. In everything she does, Lauren aims to speak and walk in her truth. She stands tall, takes up space positively and never requests permission to be herself. Lauren refuses to apologize for being her best self. Although this is how she is today, she explains below that it wasn’t always the case as a ‘people pleaser’.

World Changer

Lauren believes that one of her most powerful experiences is discovering herself. Her new passion is wanting others to experience the same type of euphoria. Subsequently, she makes it her duty to show other women what it’s like to feel loved and confident.

The world is often considered a dog-eat-dog environment, where only the strong survive. Traditionally, that strength has been associated with masculinity. Lauren’s mission is to help people, especially women, connect with their powerful and confident self to harness that power that is inherently internal. Being that as it may, her vision is to live in a community where all people are treated equally. ‘People helping people: it can be a real movement to create relationships for a better tomorrow.’

This world-changer is quite the explorer, one may consider her to be the real-life ‘Dora’. Believing that she cannot contribute to a world if she doesn’t understand it, Lauren tries to experience different cultures, countries and societies, all the while documenting her experiences via various platforms. She encourages

Japan

Wanting a new challenge after completing University, she opted to go to Japan to teach English to children. Being in Japan lived in a share house. Not only did she get the chance to experience a new culture and create global friendships; she also got the opportunity to bond with children. From helping her mother with Sunday school and bonding with her nieces, Lauren has always loved children. Inevitably, one of the highlights of her six months in Japan was the children.

In Japan, women are often marginalized and are treated unequally. There are certain stereotypes, norms and values that they are expected to conform to. Being the person she is, social rules don’t sit well with her. She made it her point of duty to encourage young girls that it was okay to be independent. leading by example, she allowed them to realize that it was okay to be whatever and whoever they wanted to be.

Self-Love

Before ending our ‘reason’, Lauren simply wanted to remind me and others that: ‘You are enough and you are worth it. The world is your canvas, go make your mark.’ Be kind to yourself. You’ve got this!

