Anthony O'Reilly – Salt of the Earth
Anthony O'Reilly – Salt of the Earth

Anthony O’Reilly
Anthony O’Reilly – Salt of the Earth

Leighann McNaughton
Youth Can Do IT

Fear
FEAR = Face Everything and Rise

Colorful Illustration International Women’s Day Instagram Post
Happy International Women's Day

IMG_5987
Gender Advisory Council Hard at work

IMG_5809
JaRIA Honour Awards Hit the Right Notes

IMG_4994
Windscream Posse - Wi Squeegee a Wi Life

IMG_7107 Haber Tori Alexis
Tori Haber: The Creative

MV5BMjAxZDRkNWItMmNjZC00MTM0LWEzYWMtNTkxOWQ4MGNkZTYwXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjI0ODU3NDk@._V1_
Reggae Films in the Park, February 2020

Copy of Charles
Happy Birthday Uncle Charlie, you are a hero

Nichole McIntosh GNJ Photo 11
You Gotta Be Different If You Want Different

When travelling around Jamaica, one of my favourite things to do is to sit and talk with random people. There really doesn’t have to be a reason for me to stop and talk. Mi “Love chat”, so say my loved ones. With this intention, I get a chance to meet some of the greatest personalities throughout my day. I had the pleasure of doing this when I took a childhood friend who was visiting the island, to Dunns River Falls. I sat and spoke with Anthony O’Reilly of St. Ann.

Mr O’Reilly is the human representation of what we Jamaican would call “Good people”. We are thankful that we chose to video this self-employed JUTA driver, husband, father, and so much more. This man is a gem and the personification of “Salt of the Earth”. He and people like him are the reason Jamaica is so popular. Mr O’Reilly smiles with his entire body, but never shows off. While he is continuously helping people, it is important for them to note that the help they receive is not about him. He does what he does only because he sees a need. Leading by example makes him into who he is. He wants other Jamaicans to feel pride in being positive in and for our little island.

O'Reilly
Handing lunch to a man who lives under this structure.

On many occasions, you can find Mr O’Reilly handing out lunch to the homeless, elderly, or less fortunate. His parents proved that doing more than just existing is very important. They were all taught that the fact that they are alive, means they can help others. With this intention Mr O’Reilly wants people to join him, where ever they are and pitch in to make someone’s life a little bit better.

Check out our reasoning below and don’t forget to leave us a comment on YouTube or here below this article. Big up yourself Mr O’Riley!

Charles Hyatt
