FEAR = Face Everything and Rise

How many opportunities have you lost because of fear? Or how many times have you watched somebody get what should’ve been yours because you failed to step up? Fear can be helpful when we’re in danger but most times it is the single biggest thing that holds us back. It is one of the most common reasons people procrastinate on taking action toward their goals. We fear rejection, failure, being embarrassed and disappointing others, so we play it safe. But how long will we sit aside, stay comfortable and be slaves to fear?

Overcoming Fear

Sadly, for too long I was afraid to handle my fears. I was afraid of confrontation, of how persons thoughts of me, public speaking and toes. It had gotten so bad that I painted myself as an introvert and made excuses each time I had to take the front line. My fears were keeping me from being my real self and thus affected everything in my life. I had to do something and I had to do it fast.

Learning how to overcome fear can be challenging for everyone. Luckily, all fear is learned, no one is born with them. ‘Unlearning’ fear first begins with how you perceive it: do you try to ‘face everything and rise’ or do you ‘forget everything and run?’ I had to face the things I was afraid of head-on.

I had to take control of my mind, I stopped imaging worst-case scenarios and being a victim of my fears. Also, I had a name change. A friend very near and dear to my heart gave me the name ‘Lioness’ and I have stepped into the role. Self-perception is crucial, how you see yourself, ultimately shapes the way you behave.

Rising

While I haven’t gotten over my fears fully, I am in a much better place. I have seen where my self-esteem, self-respect and personal pride has increased. I now see where I have started to walk according to the plans that God has for my life.

Never allow fear to cause you to lose the person who you aspire to be. Be bold enough to let your best self shine. Be the role model to that six-year-old child who used to live inside of you. What would that child think of the person you are now? Live to make yourself proud, live to make yourself light up the rooms you walk in.

