Happy International Women’s Day

Happy International Women’s Day

Gender Advisory Council Hard at work

JaRIA Honour Awards Hit the Right Notes

Windscream Posse - Wi Squeegee a Wi Life

Tori Haber: The Creative

Reggae Films in the Park, February 2020

Happy Birthday Uncle Charlie, you are a hero

You Gotta Be Different If You Want Different

Shawnna Smith - The Visionary

An Icon Awarded

Happy Birthday Bob Marley

To my women,

Happy International Women’s Day. Today is a day set aside for us to celebrate ourselves, to pat ourselves on the back for how awesome we have been. Being a woman isn’t an easy task. From the time we were born until we die, life is a battlefield for women. Issues range from breaking through glass ceilings to dealing with society’s stereotypes. She deals with a lot, all while trying to balance life, look her best and never having a hair out of place.

Dr Vera Hyacinth Hyatt former head Curator at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C..

And one day she discovered that she was fierce, and strong, and full of fire, and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.”

Mark Anthony

Unfortunately, we hear too many abductions, murder, and abuse stories of women. In a world which has chaos and craziness; deep bonds formed between women which become a sisterhood, function as a safe space for us to breathe and just “be”. Sisterhood is more significant than friendship; it is an unconditional and long-lasting bond. You do not need to be best friends with your sisters – you support each other no matter what. Built on positivity, honesty, trust, and love: it inspires us to do better and to shine brighter.

Ms. Loilette Loderick Lead Penetration\Web Application Tester at NetCentrics.

Happy International Women’s Day to our sisters. Sisters who are trying to get it right and the ones who have somehow managed to figure it out. To our sisters who are single mothers, who are working long hours to pay the bills, to our sisters who have been broken and abused. To our women who are busy breaking generational curses and creating generational wealth. Today we celebrate you, we celebrate your hard work, sacrifices and strength. We celebrate your resilience, dedication and love.

Yours truly,

Tiffany.

Tiffany Janice McLeggon
