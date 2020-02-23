‘Laughter is the best medicine’, if that statement is true, then everybody who watched the Windscream Posse is definitely healed. Laughter and excitement filled the theatre, from the little children to the elders were in a laughing fit. Long after the play, patrons congregated to discuss the spectacular show. Some described it as ‘interesting and motivational’, some marvelled at the plot twist, while some were just happy that they got more than their money’s worth. Jambiz is known for producing top tier productions which include excellent audience engagement, singing and dancing.

Windscream Posse

‘Wi squeegee a wi life!’ Patrick Brown is a playwright extraordinaire who is famous for his humorous and thought-provoking plays. His latest play, Windscream Posse was nothing short of belly-aching laughter, life lessons and food for thought. The way the team was able to shed light on and add spice to such a prevalent social issue without taking away its seriousness is commendable. In one minute the audience was in stitches while another we were empathising with the Posse.

The Posse

The nameless children windscreen wipers that we’re accustomed to seeing daily at stoplights were brought to life through the antics of seven teenagers. Each character represented the everyday underprivileged children. Themes such as poverty, abuse, abandonment, loss, fear, love, loyalty and friendship were all on display. We were given the privilege to witness their lives first-hand. The original posse consisted of the leader Bull (Glen Campbell), Saltfish (Ryann Graham) and Sardine (Annmarie Jump). Needing an escape from their hard lives, Stamma (Courtney Wilson), Pretty Dunce (Sakina Deer), Crissy (Sharee Elise) and Midget (David Crossgill).

Patron on his favourite character

Each character was seamlessly played but my favourite character was Pretty Dunce. She had a whine and song (which had the wrong lyrics) for every situation. Duncisha despite her ignorance was very confident and was the most sympathetic posse member. Crissy often had the crowd questioning their grammar and language skills due to her ‘creative speech’. She was the smartest of the group and it was no doubt that she had a ‘big vocabulary’ repertoire. The only problem was; every big word was used incorrectly. Stamma had the crowd on the edge of their seats as they tried to encourage him to finish his sentences. Other crowd favourites include Bully, who was the posse’s father and Midget who was the complete opposite of his name.

Food for Thought

During and after the play, I was reflective of my actions and thoughts towards these hustlers. Many of us, find ourselves guilty for judging them by the ‘book covers’ and not digging a little deeper. We automatically classify each one as ‘worthless’ or ‘thieves’. Some of us are quick to tell them to ‘guh look a wuk’ or ‘no boss lef me car glass’. How do we treat these children who are left to care for themselves? Do we stop and try to find out what led them there? Or do we consider the dangers they might face? The next time you see one, consider the future that might be in store for them.

Turn Around

The Windscream Posse ended on a high and hopeful note. Many left the theatre mindful and motivated to face life’s struggles. You will have to see it for yourself though. We implore you to be sensitive to the people around you. As the cast sang, the youth really need ‘a chance to rise, a chance to shine. Give them just a chance’.

