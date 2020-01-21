Rebel Salute 2020 – The People’s Show

What better way to start off the year than 2 nights of good food, excellent music and an incomparable showcase of our culture. Despite the rain, both patrons and performers basked in the combination of reggae and blessings.

The two-day festival has been known as the only all-inclusive festival of its kind for the last 27 years. Not only does it boast the combination of culture, heritage, our indigenous music and healthy cuisine, it also contributes to the tourism sector. For years, the festival has been a tourism magnet for the diaspora and the rest of the world. Reggae lovers worldwide saturated the fields of Grizzly’s Plantation in St. Ann last weekend. While those who could not physically attend were treated to the concert via an o line stream.

Stepping out of the Box

Dynamq Sound selector, Kennedy Ongele Lorya of South Sudan (left) and Black Scorpio’s selector Jack Scorpio

Organizers stepped out of the box this year to ensure their patrons receive the best experience. For the first time, the event included both comedy and a soundclash between two popular sound systems. From the beginning to long after the end of his act, Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley, had the crowd in hysterics. Combining both the use of music and comedy, Johnny delivered a stellar 30-minute performance. Titling himself the ‘Bounty Killer of comedy’, he brought out his protégé ‘The Cross-eyed Villian’, who proved he is now seeing “2020” to close the segment.

Despite the persuasion of critics to exclude a dubplate sound clash from the festival, the organisers still included it. The clash between Dynamq Sound International and Black Scorpio, according to many patrons was the highlight of the festival. Patrons were left wanting more of the banter between youthful Kennedy Loryaye, Dynamq’s Dj and veteran Dj Jack Scorpio and his son. Kennedy was declared the unofficial champion by the crowd as official voting wasn’t conducted.

Line-Up

Queen Ifrica during her performance

One of the things that stood out about the festival was its inclusiveness. Saluters were not only treated to the predominant reggae and Rastafarian hits but also to dancehall and gospel. This year featured dancehall artistes such as Chi Ching Ching and Chronic Law and gospel artists like Rhoda Isabella and Jermaine Edwards. International reggae artistes such as Kenya’s Trecia and Unganda’s Bobi Wine were both in the spotlight.

Bobi Wine (left) pictured with supporter and the Hon. Olivia Grange (centre)

The crowd was taken on a cultural journey with veteran artistes as well as new ones who spued hit after hit and introduced new singles. One new songs which was well-received was Queen Ifrica’s dedication to the victims of violence against women. Other artistes which kept the crowd on their feet included Beenie Man, Sanchez, I Wayne, Mortimer, Jesse Royal, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, Louie Culture and the man himself, Tony Rebel.

Health and the Environment

Soup Vendor

Since its inception, the preparation and selling of meat and alcohol have been banned from the festival. This has never bren a problem as vendors over the years have found creative ways to prepare ital food which leaves patrons clamming for more. When asked about their reason for enforcing this dietary rules, organizers simply expressed that ‘you are what you eat and if you want to live a healthy life with good energy, you have to consume soul food’.

Patrons were continuously reminded of the importance of keeping their environment clean. It was refreshing to hear MC’s and organizers alike continuously ensure that Saluters knew were the location of respective receptacles. In partnership with Recycling Partners of Jamaica, the venue had a surplus of garbage bins to ensure waste was properly disposed of.

The staging of Rebel Salute 2020 was a success. Not only did it leave patrons excited for next year, but it also sent the organizers to the drawing board to figure out how to top this year's experience.

































































