Ten Children at BHC to Benefit from Cardiac Surgery

Ten (10) patients who suffer from various heart-related diseases will benefit tremendously from lifesaving surgeries that will be performed by a local medical team at the Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC), Chain of Hope UK and international team of volunteers from Denmark, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom and Texas. The surgeries are being performed during the period January 6-10, 2020 at the Paediatric Cardiac Centre at Children’s Hospital.

Each year, over 400 children are born in Jamaica with congenital heart diseases. Approximately 240 lives have been saved over two years through the Chain of Hope medical mission. Chain of Hope is a United Kingdom-based charitable organization founded by La Chaîne de l’Espoir, Professor Yacoub to help impoverished children with heart conditions in Jamaica and other countries.

The foundation’s astounding contribution to BHC over the years is worthy of emulation. Chain of Hope, UK has provided specialized personnel and instrument, which has strengthened the efforts by Dr Sherard Little, consultant paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and his team at the BHC to perform more life-saving cardiac treatment.

Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), Minister of Health and Wellness and Ms Emma Scanlan (third left), CEO, Chain of Hope UK share a photo with local team members at BHC and the medical team from Chain of Hope UK and volunteer groups from Denmark, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom and Texas

For the past 22 years of its existence, the foundation has played a fundamental role in shaping and improving the lives of over 700 children worldwide, who were unable to afford open-heart surgery and catheterisation procedures.

In his remarks during the official visit to the Cardiac Centre on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton said that he will continue to provide support to these medical missions which have helped to enhance the delivery of cardiovascular services.

Ms Emma Scanlan, CEO, Chain of Hope, UK added that it cost $5000USD to perform heart surgeries on each child. Ms Scanlan noted that the Chain of Hope, UK along with key stakeholders including Gift of Life International and Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation has been doing a remarkable task at enabling the children to have access to care that they would not otherwise receive.

The Board and the Management of South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) and BHC, by extension, have expressed profound appreciation to the local medical team, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Caribbean Heart Menders Association, Chain of Hope UK, Gift of Life International, Rotary International, National Health Fund, Digicel Foundation, Shaggy ‘Make a Difference’ Foundation, Sagicor Foundation, Cardiac Kids Foundation of Florida and all other valuable donors and stakeholders for mending little hearts over the years.

