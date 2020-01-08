Stop Small Up Yuhself – Seize Opportunities

If you have ever driven in a route taxi, minibus or Coasta, then you know the famous phrase, “Small up yuhself!” Immediately, you know you have to scoot over to allow ‘five in a row’. Unfortunately, many of us have taken this attitude into our personal lives. Despite the mantras, most of us don’t live life as our best possible selves, and it’s not because we lack capability or willpower.

A lot of the times we try so hard to be invisible, we shrink and downplay our talents and skills. The more we do that is the more we lose out on opportunities that can take us to a whole new level. If you’re anything like I used to be, you often sell yourself short. You downplay your talents and skills because you don’t want to sound like you’re bragging.

It wasn’t until recently that I started walking into my purpose. I was tired of being programmed and feeling incomplete. I knew I had more to offer the world but was I really ready? Did I really want to come out of my shell? What were people going to say about me? How do I end my unfruitful friendships? There was a war going on. Do I become the person God created me to be or do I continue ‘fitting’ in?

Epiphany

The good thing is when purpose starts to call, you are always provided with a road map. God equips you with destiny helpers. If He calls you to it, He will carry you through it. The last half of 2019 was transformative, not only was there a shift in my circle, but there was also a shift in my beliefs and confidence. One bible verse that helped me during this process was Deuteronomy 28:13, “God will make you the head and not the tail”. To be the head, there are certain qualities that you have to possess. In the words of my mentor, ‘you have to relocate from tail-city to head-city’.

One of the first things that I had to do was to let go of what I can’t control. I can’t control what others think of me or how they experience life. What I can do is be responsible for my own actions and intentions. This caused me to be intentional with my words and actions. I became fuelled by purpose and His will. Also, I had to be bold, face my fears and take risks. Every time I do something that scares me, I build trust that I’m capable of doing more than I previously believed possible and that failure isn’t the end. I’m learning to work with my fear instead of letting it define me.

Other Ways to Step Up

Don’t compare yourself with others – comparing ourselves to others is a losing battle. Everyone is different and we’re all at different places in our growth and development.

Foster healthy relationships – ensure those who are in your circle are #lit.

Face your fears

Detach yourself from your negative habits – gossipping, lying, belittling talks, procrastination etc.

2020 is the year to ‘big up yourself’. Leave smalling up yourself to appease others in 2019. Expect to win in 2020, the year of fulfilment for all things. The year of perfect vision.

