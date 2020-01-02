Home Culture Lead. Inspire. Transform. #2020LIT
Lead. Inspire. Transform. #2020LIT
Culture
0

Lead. Inspire. Transform. #2020LIT

27
0
LIT
now viewing

Lead. Inspire. Transform. #2020LIT

Happy-New-Year-2020-Images
now playing

New Year, New Me?

bob-marley
now playing

Why UNESCO was right to declare reggae a cultural treasure

Dawn1-1
now playing

The Makeup of Dawn Marie Lindo

Lookyah
now playing

Fight the Fight

20191224_210747
now playing

Kingston Night Market

SPS_9495
now playing

New 194 Mw Plant Ahead Of Holidays

IMG_0007
now playing

Welcome Home Toni-Ann

Tony Rebel
now playing

Rebel Salute Launch 2020

IMG_9487
now playing

Reggae Month 2020 Launched

IMG_9067
now playing

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

The holidays are over and it’s time for the real world. 2019 was a great year for many of us and 2020 will be even greater – if we make the necessary implementations. The start of a new year is often viewed as a clean slate and a chance of redemption. It is a great time for us to review our shortcomings, wins and losses and aim to improve. It’s time to live out our year doing all we can to level up. It’s time for us to step into our purpose and lead, inspire and transform our lives and the lives around us.

LIT

I think it’s safe to say that #lit was one of the hashtags of the decade. The term means that something is intense, fun, or exciting. Recently it became the acronym for a powerful slew of words: lead, inspire and transform.

The way we live our life is a reflection of our ministry unto our Creator. The term ‘lead’ means being an example for others to follow. To be an effective leader, you have to master the art of leading yourself first. Someone’s excellence in leadership generally inspires others to transform.

The year is a blank canvas and it is your duty to leave your mark. When you interact with people, are they left inspired? As much as conversations don’t always inspire the receiver, naturally, your actions should impact them in positive ways. ‘Actions speak louder than words’. This statement should be taken literally as people tend to remember who they see in your actions.

There have been many times in my life where I have fell off track and needed inspiration. Luckily, there have always been people in my circle who were #lit. Surrounding yourself with positive people is necessary for your growth. One of my favourite verses in the Bible is Proverbs 27:17, ‘Iron sharpens iron…’ Not only do I pour into my friends’ life but they also pour into mine. Transformation is not a sprint, it doesn’t happen overnight. It requires effort and the right environment. Choose your circle wisely, be patient, positive and effective.

lead

As we begin this new phase of our lives and get ready to explode in the new decade, let’s take a stand and be LIT.

(27)

Related posts:

  1. Sleep Deprivation
  2. Jimmy Cliff Boulevard will inspire generations of cultural practitioners
  3. Overcoming Fear and Seizing Opportunities
  4. New Year, New Me?
tags:
Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. In the words of Charles Hyatt, 'Eat, Walk and Live Good News.'
Related Posts
Lookyah

Fight the Fight

Bambi Ogubi 0
20191224_210747

Kingston Night Market

Judith Hyatt 1
IMG_0007

Welcome Home Toni-Ann

Charles Hyatt 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video