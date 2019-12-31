New year, new me! Is it really?

Isn’t it mindblowing how 2019 has flown by? Time really ‘nuh wait fi nuh man’. It feels like I was at watch night service yesterday and now we’re already in the throes of a new year. As 2019 comes to a close, it is customary for us to reflect on the good, the bad and the in-between. The year winds down, people begin to make their list of resolutions. So what will it be this year: lose weight, again; promise yourself a change of job, again; earn more money, attend all your classes perhaps?

Before the clock strikes midnight, everyone’s hope will be so high; it’s as if there is magic in the air. The anticipation for 2020 will be great because a new year automatically means you are going to be a different person. I mean why wouldn’t it? You have thrown your New Years resolutions to the atmosphere and you know they will be granted 12:01 a.m. on 2020. Or will they?

Failed Resolutions

Unfortunately, according to Forbes Magazine, less than 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8% of new years resolutions are actually achieved. Surprising isn’t it. What happens? Why do people disregard their New Year’s Resolutions so quickly? Why is the gym busier in January than it is a couple of weeks after? Is it that your goal weight is achieved in this short period? (If it is, please tell me your secret :). I think it’s because people put a little too much magic into the New Year. It’s like trying to run a marathon in the time of a sprint.

It’s good to want to strive to be a better person and I understand that the New Year is a great way to try something “different.” But, don’t put too much pressure on yourself to accomplish your New Year’s Resolution. That’s why these resolutions are given up so quickly; as fast as people go all-in they go all out. Pace yourself!

How to Make Them Work?

We have good news for you. Below are some tips on how to make your resolutions work:

Set small, attainable goals throughout the year, instead of a singular, overwhelming goal. This can help you to reach whatever it is that you’re striving for.

Be honest with yourself – make resolutions that you think you can keep. For example, if your aim is to exercise more frequently, schedule exercise for three or four days a week instead of seven.

Be S.M.A.R.T. – set goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely.

Don’t be hard on yourself – change requires time and patience.

Ask for help – if you feel overwhelmed or unable to meet your goals on your own, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.

Step into 2020 powerfully regardless of the experiences 2019 consisted of. Take with you positive memories and the valuable lessons you’ve learnt. Learn from your past, appreciate the good and bad and use them to build your future. Cheers to the new year.

