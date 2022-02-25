Business News
Government Has Secured Entry Into Poland For Jamaican Students In Ukraine

students

Twenty-two (22) Jamaican students are currently on a train from Kharkiv to the town of L’viv from which they will proceed to the Polish border. Three (3) students are also travelling from Kyiv to L’viv and one (1) has already arrived in that town.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith says they activated all available resources to ensure the students arrive safely in Poland. She shared, “We have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland and obtained their assurance in allowing entry of our nationals. We have also arranged for them to be met at the Polish border where they will receive guidance and assistance on our behalf when they arrive. We will book and purchase their tickets for travel back to Jamaica and our Consular Affairs Department here at headquarters has already started work on identifying travel arrangements to have them return to Jamaica as soon as this is possible.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister further noted that two (2) students did not leave Kharviv for reasons unknown to us, however, the team is trying their best to get information to assist those students in leaving.

Minister Johnson Smith expressed concern noting that, “these are challenging times and we recognize that that the route to the border of Poland may not be a smooth one, but we continue to hope for, and work towards, the students’ safe passage and earliest repatriation to Jamaica. We are appreciative of the support of our Diplomatic partners and nationals overseas as we seek the best outcomes for the students. In the meantime, we encourage the students to take all necessary precautions and to remain together as a group”.

The Embassy in Berlin and the Foreign Affairs Ministry remains in close contact with the students and their loved ones as they move from Ukraine to Poland under these circumstances.

The Ministry may be contacted via email at consular@mfaft.gov.jm or at consularassist@mfaft.gov.jm, or via WhatsApp at 876-469-4058.

