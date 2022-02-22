2nd Semi-Final – J. Wray and Nephew Sound System Clash

Just when you thought that the first semi-final was high energy, undoubtedly the 2nd semi-final proved to be more epic.

The 2nd semi-final was hosted by Badda Bling. Jamrock and Kush International sounds honed their crafts on stage.

From the onset, those in attendance could tell they were in store for an awesome clash. Accordingly, both MC’s came dressed in their reggae month shirts. However, Kush International’s MC took it a bit farther. He added face paint in the Jamaican colours, along with a Jamaican-inspired bandana tied around his head.

Early Warm Up Jugglings

First, to grace the stage was Jamrock. Upon entering the stage the MC said “Me a go down inna the book today”. Moments after, they played tunes from Busy Signal “Jamaica love”, Bunny Wailer “Ram dancehall”, Tony Ruff’s “Deliver me” and The Heptones “I’ve got the handle. More tunes followed from Eek a mouse “A wah do dem”, Tenor Saw “Ring the alarm” and “Pumpkin belly”. Still more tunes followed by Jimmy Cliff’s “Harder they come”, Prince Buster’s “Hard man fi dead”, and Master KGs “Jerusalema”.

Not to be outdone, Kush International’s MC took the stage and greeted the audience saying, “Big up the Jamaican dem all over the world”. Their first chune was Josey Wales’ “Na lef jamaica”, followed by Admiral Bailey’s “Old time something”, Garnett Silk “Lion hart”. “Echo sounds of greatness, me a go salute Babsy Grange”, the MC stated over the mic before playing Bob Marley’s “Lion in Zion”, Half Pint “Greetings”, Frankie Paul “Casanova”, Admiral Bailey and Chaka Demus “One scotch”. Rounding it off with “Stay so” by Busy Signal.

Judges Weigh In

The judges weren’t pleased with the juggling from both sound systems and referred to the segment as being lackluster. The feedback was without a doubt disappointing for both Sound Systems, however, it was the constructive criticism that fueled Jamrock and Kush International to come out harder in round two.

5 Best Cultural DJ Challenge

Evidently the judge’s comments were well received by both sounds. As a result Jamrock began the second round challenge with tunes from Papa Levi “Mi God mi king”, Sizzla “Safe and secure”, Tony Rebel’s “Teach the children”, and Capleton’s “Jah Jah city”.

Similarly as their counterpart, Kush International kicked off round two with a bang playing tunes from Big Yute “I pray thee”, Daddy U Roy’s “Natty rebel”, Early B’s “Sunday dish”, Sizzla “Thank you mama” and Anthony B’s “Raid the barn”.

Dub Plates and Chune for Chune

This was Jamrock’s final chance to go for the win in the 2nd semi-final. With the mic in hand Jamrock’s MC said “Cool ruler Gregory Issacs a start da one yah”. They quickly followed with Gregory Issacs’ “Night nurse”, dubs by, Dennis Brown, Beres Hammond ft Buju Banton, Ken Boothe’s “Fall in love” and Alton Ellis “I’m just a guy”.

Not to be outdueled, Kush international’s MC said, “Me have song fi hurt you, like deh one yah”. He unleashed Freddie McGreggor’s “Hide and seek”, followed by dubs from Bugle, Errol Dunkley’s “Don’t know why”, to name a few.

Clash Winner

In the end, only one sound system would be moving on to the finals of Reggae Month 2022 Echoes of Sound System clash . After careful deliberation, the judges came to a decision, and Kush International was awarded the winner of the 2nd semi-final. They will now face off in the finals with Ruff Cut Sound. Where will you be for this one? It’s a dancehall thing!