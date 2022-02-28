24 Jamaican Students Safe In Poland- Four More Being Monitored

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith has confirmed that twenty-four (24) Jamaican students who were in Ukraine, are now safely in Poland, having been processed for entry by the Polish Authorities last night (Jamaica time).

In a video to the nation, the Foreign Affairs Minister shared the wonderful news saying, “Giving God thanks that all 24 Jamaican students are on a bus to Khakrow where arrangements for accommodation and meals have been made for them. The Charge’ d Affaires is there and our friends of Jamaica are there supporting the students. Giving thanks for their strength and courage and for the team on the ground.”

She added, “Even now as the team meets with the students and assessments and next steps are planned and carried out, I must recognize, Olivia Musiatowicz, Brinsley Forde, Anthony Dixon and Jovan Samuels, Jamaicans and associates of the Jamaicans, for their courageous supporting efforts regarding the welfare of the students. I thank them wholeheartedly for the generosity of spirit, love and care they displayed and continue to offer.”

Johnson Smith also said that the students still have a way to go on their journey, but will soon be reunited with their loved ones. “While we breathe a sigh of relief that our students are closer to making it home, we are still prayerful for our nationals in surrounding countries who may be impacted and indeed deeply so for the people of Ukraine whose lives have been upended by this war.”

The Ministry is further advising that four students are known to still be in Ukraine. One in respect of whom, the Ministry was contacted late last night, has proceeded to the border with Romania; two are in a part of the country believed to be more secure, and a fourth is still in Kharkiv. We are in touch with the relatives and with the students, to ascertain their level of safety, and provide support where needed.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is encouraging those persons affected by the crisis to send their contact details to the Consular Affairs Department at: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or consularassistant@mfaft.gov.jm.