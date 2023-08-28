Grace To Grow: A Beacon of Light For Women

786 Views

Grace to Grow Mentorship & Training Limited has emerged as a guiding light for women. It gives them a fresh start on their journey towards purpose and self-realization. The heartwarming endeavour positively transforms the lives of its participants through an impactful, hands-on approach. This divinely inspired initiative is a safe haven for women seeking to overcome obstacles and embrace their inherent potential.

At its core, Grace to Grow is a haven catering to women’s holistic needs. With this in mind, the programme focuses on spiritually, emotionally, and professionally nurturing and making provisions for their physical needs. The programme propels each lady to rediscover her innate capabilities and embark on a path of empowerment. The programme is rooted in a profound belief in second chances. The initiative offers participants a cost-free, invaluable opportunity to reclaim their lives and stride confidently into destiny’s purpose.

Graduating (With) Class

Heneka Watkis-Porter Founder of Grace To Grow

On Thursday, August twenty-fouth, the programme graduated its third cohort. The event took place at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston, Jamaica. The ceremony, filled with anecdotes of success and the profound effect on each graduate, showcased the importance of self-love and community support.

In her speech, founder and Chief Executive Officer Heneka Watkis-Porter expressed that [Grace To Grow is] “here for the women society often overlooks – from abuse survivors to those feeling lost in life’s maze. Our program is like a guiding hand, lifting them to the next level, helping them define their identity, and paving the way to employment or entrepreneurship.

Lanisia Rhoden’s Keynote

Lanisia Rhoden is a devoted youth and community development and entrepreneurship advocate.

The afternoon’s keynote speaker was Lanisia Rhoden, a devoted youth and community development and entrepreneurship advocate. Her story of the consequences of a man helping a caterpillar out of its cacoon landed on the hearts of all present. She closed her speech with the following fervent words.

“Today, as you move from this stage of your life to the next, don’t lose hope! You might not be able to see what the future holds now but believe all things will work together for your good. And when you start your process of transformation, sometimes you are given a peak of what is to come, but do not become frustrated when it doesn’t happen immediately. Wait patiently. And while you wait, continue to do the work on yourself, watch videos or read books to develop your mindset. Work on your skills and your craft. Work on your relationships and any other practical work that you need to do until it’s time to REAP the reward of the process.

It won’t be easy. The feelings of shame, guilt and failure will all present themselves before you. But do not allow them, nor the voices, whether that of your own or others, to define you. Never be ashamed of your battles. Fight your battles with dignity because that is how you grow. Remember, growth attracts influence, and who you become is greater than what you acquire.”

The Impact on the Community

The programme that each graduate participated in has a far-reaching impact. Family and community members witness the transformation of each lady and smile at the development. Below are three recordings of community members and their reactions to how the programme works.

The Programme

The foundation rests on five sturdy pillars, each designed to provide comprehensive support to participants:

Leadership Development: Grace to Grow understands that leadership is a skill and a state of mind. Participants are immersed in dynamic sessions that nurture leadership qualities, preparing them to be influential leaders in various spheres of life.

Skills/Entrepreneurial Training: Equipping women with tangible skills and fostering entrepreneurial spirit is a crucial aspect of Grace to Grow. Through practical training, participants gain the confidence to explore new horizons and seize opportunities.

Mentorship/Counseling: Guided by the principle that no one should walk alone, Grace to Grow pairs each participant with mentors and counsellors. This support system offers a safe space for women to share, learn, and grow.

Spiritual Empowerment: Recognizing the importance of spiritual well-being, Grace to Grow offers spiritual empowerment sessions that resonate with each participant’s personal journey.

Mindfulness: Grace to Grow lets each participant let their mind take a peaceful break and tune into the current experience without getting caught up in the past or worrying about the future.

The Curriculum

The Grace to Grow curriculum encompasses a wide array of topics, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive growth experience:

Finding my Purpose: Participants embark on a journey of self-discovery, uncovering their unique life purpose and direction.

Building Self-Esteem: Through targeted sessions, women learn to embrace their worth, fostering a positive self-image.

Money Management and Budgeting: Practical financial guidance equips participants with the skills to manage resources effectively.

Vision Boarding: Women harness the power of visualization by creating vision boards, translating their aspirations into concrete visual representations..

Setting Smart Goals: Goal-setting becomes an art as women learn to set and achieve goals that align with their dreams.

Entrepreneurship: Grace to Grow ignites the entrepreneurial spark, nurturing participants’ business acumen and empowering them to pursue their ventures.

Time Management: Expert guidance enables women to efficiently manage time, a precious resource, and optimize productivity.

Parenting: The initiative offers insights for mothers, fostering practical parenting skills and promoting positive family dynamics.

Partnership for Purpose

The work at Grace to Grow enticed major sponsors to join their fight to empower women of colour worldwide. Their partners include the Bob & Rita Marley Foundations, Jamaica Energy Partners, JPS Foundation, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union, WICHON, Vantage One Group, Sandals Ocho Rios, Honey Bun, Dennis Shipping, and others.

Grace to Grow is a beacon of hope, demonstrating the potential for transformation when empowerment meets purpose. This initiative, driven by the vision to uplift and inspire, shapes resilient, empowered women ready to embrace their God-given purpose and thrive in every facet of life.
















































